Several streaks collided at Alaska Airlines Arena on Senior Day for the Washington women’s basketball team.

The Huskies had lost 10 straight matchups against Oregon before Sunday’s regular-season home finale while the slumping Ducks entered the game losing six in a row.

So, something had to give in the Pac-12 battle between Northwest rivals that began 50 years ago on March 1, 1974.

The Huskies broke from their traditional role as pushovers and turned the tables on the Ducks with a physical and imposing interior attack that powered Washington to a thrilling 68-60 victory win in front of 3,457.

“This is a weekend where we’ve played some teams that have had some great history,” coach Tina Langley said. “Washington has great history too and we’re trying to climb our way back into that. Each time we can take the floor and compete, it’s important to us despite who we’re playing.”

It was Washington’s first win against Oregon since Dec. 30, 2016 and UW’s fourth straight home victory, including Friday’s 64-59 win against Oregon State and last week’s 72-67 upset victory over then-No. 2 Stanford.

During the home winning streak, the Huskies have held opponents to an average of 60 points and their defense led the way again Sunday while short-circuiting an Oregon offense that ranked fourth in the Pac-12 averaging 75.5 points per game.

The Ducks shot 38.6% from the field while the Huskies were 48.2%.

Lauren Schwartz scored a team-high 13 points and Dalayah Daniels added 10 for UW, which improved to 15-11, 7-9 in the Pac-12.

The trio of Husky centers Emma Grothaus, Darcy Rees and Daniels set a series of bone-rattling screens at the top of the post that gave UW ballhandlers room to operate inside and outscore Oregon 38-24 in the paint, including 22-8 in the second half.

“Oregon came out and played really aggressive defensively,” Langley said. “We wanted to try to attack the paint a little bit more and see if we can open it up to get the rim or make some pitches for 3s based on they handled each drive.”

The game began with an emotional ceremony celebrating UW’s six seniors Haley Van Dyke, Lexi Griggsby, Trinity Oliver, TT Watkins, Grothaus and Rees.

“Six seniors that meant so much to this university and to this program,” Langley said. “I know our fans absolutely adore them. Our team loves them beyond words. They’ve been incredibly special, continue to be and will continue to be.

“Senior Night is so weird. I kept saying, it’s not like a night of mourning, but a night of celebration of who they are. That’s a really special group of people. I said this in the locker room, I’m really grateful to them and I know our team is too.”

Van Dyke, who finished with nine points and nine rebounds, added: “It’s sad, but at the same time it’s exciting. You still get the opportunity to be out here with my teammates in front of the amazing fans that we have and in front of my family. It was honestly really exciting. … We all just had a lot of fun together today.”

No family came traveled as far as Rees’ parents who flew to Seattle from Adelaide, South Australia.

“They’re here for three days and they probably flew longer than they’re going to be here,” said Rees who had eight points and four rebounds off the bench. “It was really special for me. Obviously, it was a great moment for the team, but my family haven’t seen a lot of games in my college career.

“For this to be one of the handful and to have them there on the night to walk me out, it means the world to me and I think it meant the world to them. My mom was crying so that was great. I really appreciate the effort they put in to come all this way.”

The Huskies led 16-14 after the first quarter, but was outscored 18-11 in the second and trailed 32-27 at halftime.

Washington regained control late in the third quarter with a 9-0 run that began with Hannah Stines’ three-pointer for a 41-38 lead with 1:40 left in the period.

On UW’s next possession, Schwartz converted a pull up jumper and Rees capped the third-quarter scoring with a layup that gave Washington a 45-38 lead.

Rees began the fourth with a contested layup in traffic that put UW up 47-38 and Oliver’s layup pushed the Huskies ahead 56-42 with 4:27 left.

Te-Hina Paopao (22 points) canned a three-pointer that cut Oregon’s deficit to 65-60 with 13 seconds left before Washington ended the game with three free throws.

Since beating the Huskies 65-58 at Matthew Knight Arena on Jan. 13 and improving to 13-4, the Ducks (14-13, 5-11) have been in a five-week free fall while losing nine of 10 games and plummeting out of contention for an NCAA tournament berth.

Washington, which finished 12-5 at home, closes out the regular season next week in Los Angeles against USC and UCLA.