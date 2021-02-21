The Huskies took more than 32 minutes to unleash a dogged and determined defensive effort, coupled with a few timely and clutch shots at the other end.
Unfortunately for the Washington’s women’s basketball team, Colorado had a 17-point lead when UW finally flipped a switch for one last frantic flurry.
The Huskies closed to within two points in the final 2½ minutes, but went cold from the field the rest of the way and fell 55-50 on Sunday in front of a small gathering of fans at Alaska Airlines Arena.
Playing their final home game of the season, Tameiya Sadler finished with a game-high tying 17 points, Haley Van Dyke had 16 points and seven rebounds while Darcy Rees chipped in 14 points for Washington, which fell to 6-12, 3-12 Pac-12.
The Huskies never led and spent most of the game attempting to recover from a slow start. Washington was down 13-9 after the first quarter and fell behind 23-13 with 2:13 remaining in the second.
Down 25-18 at halftime, the Huskies missed five of their first six shots in the third quarter and gave up a 12-2 run to allow the Buffaloes to take a 37-20 lead with 5:39 left in the period.
Washington trailed by 17 points (45-28) once again early in the fourth quarter before briefly taking control of the game with a 17-2 run.
Sadler capped the spurt with a three-pointer to beat the 30-second shot clock that cut UW’s deficit to 47-45 with 2:14 left.
However, the Huskies were outscored 8-5 the rest of the way as the Buffaloes converted 8 of 8 free throws in the final two minutes.
Frida Formann tallied 17 points and six rebounds while Mya Hollingshed had 12 points for Colorado (10-9, 8-8).
Washington wraps up the regular season next Sunday at Washington State.
