So much offense in the first half for the Washington women’s basketball team and so little offense after that.

The Huskies scored 49 points in the first 20 minutes and 25 points in the final 25 minutes.

That spelled doom for Washington when Mariella Fasoula scored from a couple feet in front of the basket with .4 seconds left in overtime, giving Vanderbilt a 76-74 win Saturday night in the finale of the Husky Classic at Alaska Airlines Arena.

It was a tough defeat for the Huskies (8-3), who led 49-38 at halftime. That lead went away because they made just 10 of 41 shots after halftime. They did not have a field goal in overtime.

“The second half, I thought there was a lid on the rim,” UW coach Jody Wynn said. “I thought we had good looks. Credit (the Commodores) for turning their intensity up. They are athletic, they are big, they are long, and I think that rattled us a bit. And unnecessary turnovers gave them too many layups.”

Still, it looked like the Huskies were in good shape with Amber Melgoza dribbling out front late in overtime. At worst, UW looked like it was headed for a second overtime.

But Melgoza was called for a charge while making her move to the basket, fouling out with 11 seconds left. The Commodores took advantage when Chelsie Hall found Fasoula under the basket for her ninth assist.

It was an entertaining game throughout. The 30-second shot clock was rarely a factor as both teams wasted little time attacking the basket. But the Huskies also had success from long range in the first half, making 6 of 16 three-pointers that helped stake them to the 11-point lead.

Washington fell behind 6-0 to open the game but battled back quickly, taking its first lead at 14-12 on a Haley Van Dyke driving layup.

Back-to-back three-pointers in a 22-second span by UW’s Mai-Loni Henson and Missy Peterson gave the Huskies a 25-16 lead with 1:59 left in the first quarter, and Vanderbilt coach Stephanie White had seen enough and called a timeout.

That changed momentum for a while as Vanderbilt (9-3) closed to 31-27 early in the second quarter, but the Husky offense started clicking again and the Huskies led 49-38 at halftime.

The Huskies, after shooting 51.4 percent from the field (19 of 37) in the first half, went cold in the third quarter when they made 4 of 19 shots, allowing Vanderbilt to close to 59-56 at the end of the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was back-and-forth, with Vanderbilt taking its first lead since early in the first quarter at 71-70 on a pair of free throws by Koi Love with 1:20 left in regulation.

The Huskies regained the lead on short jumper by Peterson, but Vanderbilt tied the score when Fasoula made one of two free throws with 26 seconds left.

UW got the last shot of regulation, an off-balance three-pointer at the buzzer by Melgoza that wasn’t close.

Both teams struggled offensively in overtime, scoring two points each before Fasoula sent the Huskies to an unhappy ending in their nonconference finale.

The Huskies begin Pac-12 play Dec. 29 at Washington State.

Wynn said she was not satisfied with her team’s nonconference performance despite the 8-3 mark.

“I think we can be better,” she said. “We let three games go that were within our reach to take. To came down to the final defensive possession — that we hang our hat on — so that stings.”

