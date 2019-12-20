Once the Huskies quit making turnovers, they started making shots.

San Francisco, meanwhile, never quit making turnovers in the first half against the Huskies’ stout defense.

That helped the Washington women’s basketball team build an 18-point halftime lead and they cruised to an easy 73-54 victory over the Dons on Friday night in the first game of the Husky Classic at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Washington coach Jody Wynn liked most of what she saw, particularly the way her team shared the ball after turning it over four straight times to open the game.

“We had 25 assists on our 29 made field goals,” Wynn said. “That’s very impressive. It shows their willingness to pass up a good shot for a better shot.”

The coach also liked how everyone contributed. Eleven players saw at least 12 minutes of action, 11 players had at least one assist and all 12 players scored. Nine players had at least one three-pointer.

“The beauty of our team is that when we do go to the bench, there is not a lot of drop-off,” Wynn said.

The game was not aesthetically pleasing early, as there were six turnovers before a shot was taken.

But the Huskies had a mere five more turnovers in the first half after the four straight to start the game, and they used great ball movement to get great shots.

After the early turnovers, they scored on four straight possessions, including making two three-pointers to take a 10-4 lead.

Washington (8-2), shooting 38.8% for the season entering the game, and 29.1% from three-point range, made 8 of 13 shots in the first quarter and was 3 for 3 from three-point range. UW parlayed that into a 19-12 lead.

The Huskies went inside to start the second quarter, scoring on three layups to take a 25-14 lead, causing San Francisco coach Molly Goodenbour to call her third timeout of the game. It didn’t help, as Washington extended the lead to 37-19 at halftime.

UW made 16 of 31 shots from the field (52%) in the first half while San Francisco was 9 of 27 (33%) and made 16 first-half turnovers that led to 13 Husky points. UW’s nine turnovers led to four USF points.

Washington allowed two easy USF layups to start the second half, and Wynn called a timeout 43 seconds into the third quarter.

That didn’t immediately stop the momentum, as the Dons (6-5) extended the run to 9-0 and closed to 37-28. But UW responded with a 13-2 run, capped by three three-pointers in a 62-second span to take a 50-30 lead with 4:10 left in the third quarter.

That ended any suspense, with the only thing in question being the margin of victory.

The Dons entered the game averaging 70.7 points and the Huskies were allowing 51.6 a game. On this night, the UW defense certainly trumped the San Francisco offense.

And the Washington offense was pretty good, too, shooting 44% for the game (29 of 66) and 40% from three-point range. Haley Van Dyke scored a game-high 14 for UW.

“Tonight, we were able to move the ball really well and we were unselfish,” Wynn said. “Our shot selection for the most part was outstanding and we really worked hard for the team’s best shot and we capitalized.”

In Friday’s second game, Vanderbilt (7-3) played UC Irvine (3-7).

The Huskies play Vanderbilt at 4 p.m. Saturday and UC Irvine plays San Francisco at 2 p.m.