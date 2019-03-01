The Washington women's basketball team plays California tough before falling at the end, 71-65.

The passion, fight and intensity that Washington women’s basketball coach Jody Wynn has been looking for all season was on display Friday night at Alaska Airlines Arena.

After playing one of their better and more entertaining halves of the season, the Huskies went cold in the third quarter. California took advantage, building a big enough lead to hold off a spirited UW rally for a 71-65 victory.

Washington fell to 9-19 overall and to 2-14 in the Pac-12. But UW, coming off a 60-46 win at Colorado, seemed excited to play and figuratively punched back just as Wynn has been imploring them to do.

When Cal (17-11, 8-9) took a 7-0 lead to start the game, the Huskies fought back. And they came storming back again when the Bears took a 16-point lead in the third quarter.

The crowd was into it in the end, sensing a possible dramatic win, but the Huskies missed several shots in the final minute and their hard work went unrewarded but not unnoticed.

“We could have easily put our heads down after the third quarter, but we battled, we fought, we played courageous,” Wynn said. “We got offensive rebounds and got extra possessions. I couldn’t be more proud of the effort. The attitude was dialed in.”

When the Huskies fell behind 7-0 with 7:22 left in the first quarter, you could not have blamed fans if they were thinking, “Here we go again.”

But less than three minutes later, UW finished off an 11-2 run to take an 11-9 lead on Mai-Loni Henson’s three-pointer. That was just the start of an entertaining back-and-forth first half that finished with the Golden Bears ahead 37-35.

The Huskies seemed determined not to let Cal star Kristine Anigwe beat them, sagging inside with a zone defense that left multiple players surrounding the Golden Bears star center.

The strategy certainly slowed, if not stopped, Anigwe in the first half. But it also left three-point shooters open and the Bears took advantage, making 7 of 12 in the first half and 10 of 19 for the game.

UW guard Amber Melgoza, who scored 27 in the Huskies’ 79-70 loss at Berkeley, was aggressive offensively from the start, scoring 12 points in the first half. But she was 0 for 6 in the third quarter, when UW was 3 of 17 as a team.

That allowed Cal to build a 53-37 lead midway through the third quarter. The Huskies trailed 58-45 entering the fourth quarter, then made a big charge that was sparked by Missy Peterson, closing to 64-61 midway through the fourth quarter.

Down by four with just over a minute to go, the Huskies missed six shots in the final 65 seconds, which sealed their fate.

Anigwe was “held” to 20 points and 18 rebounds, 10 fewer points than she scored in the teams’ first meeting.

“They’re a really good team and Kristine Anigwe is the best center in the country,” Wynn said.

But on this night, Wynn was fill of praise for her team, starting with Peterson. The sophomore guard scored a career-high 23 points. She was 9 of 12 from the field and 5 of 6 from three-point range.

“How about Missy Peterson?” Wynn said. “She was awesome and played a beautiful game. We had a season low in turnovers with six. We valued the basketball and got good shots.”

Melgoza finished with 22 points on 9-of-29 shooting.

“They won the game … but I am proud of our courageous effort and rising to the challenge,” Wynn said.