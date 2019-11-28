SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Khayla Rooks scored a career-high 17 points on the back of five three-pointers and the Washington defense shut down Iona College 65-34 in the first game of the Puerto Rico Clasico on Thursday morning.

The Huskies improved to 4-1 with their third consecutive win, holding their opponent to fewer than 50 points for the fourth time in five games.

Washington’s defense limited the Gaels (1-4) to the fewest points they have allowed since 2010 when they beat San Jose State 49-27.

Washington, ranked in the top 20 in the NCAA in scoring defense, is allowing 48.6 points per game.

The Huskies limited the Gaels to just 26.8% shooting and forced 19 turnovers. Washington has forced at least 17 turnovers in all five games this year.

“I was really proud of our defensive effort,” Washington coach Jody Wynn said. “I think we let up on a few possessions, but other than that we were dialed in. We contained the ball pretty well. I was really proud of our depth, our bench. Haley Van Dyke moved well without the ball and did well, playing really well on her birthday. And Khayla Rooks was on fire today. It was great to see her do well today.”

Rooks caught fire in the third quarter, connecting on back-to-back threes to get Washington going and scoring 11 of the team’s 19 points. She finished with five from beyond the arc, eclipsing her previous best of three. She also established a career high in scoring with 17 points.

Amber Melgoza and Haley Van Dyke each added 12 points for the Huskies while Missy Peterson contributed eight.

Washington returns to action Friday, taking on Howard University in the second of three games at the Clasico. Tipoff is slated for 9 a.m.