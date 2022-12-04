The Washington women’s basketball team set defensive lows for the season during Sunday’s 54-28 nonconference win against Queens University at Alaska Airlines Arena.

The Huskies, which led 28-20 at halftime, blew the game open in the second half while outscoring the Royals 26-8 in the final two quarters.

Hannah Stines had a team-high nine points and five rebounds for UW, which improved to 7-1.

Queens University, which is located in Charlotte and began playing Division I this year in the South Atlantic Conference (SAC), never scored more than four points in the third or fourth quarters.

The Royals converted 3 of 25 shots (12%) in the second half while the Huskies were 33.3% from the field, including 5 of 16 on the perimeter.

It was the fewest points this season against Washington, which allowed 39 to Idaho State and 49 against Seattle University in a pair of wins.

The Huskies host cross-state rival Washington State on Dec. 11 in their Pac-12 opener.