The Celtics selected Washington Huskies defensive star Matisse Thybulle with pick No. 20 in Thursday’s NBA draft and promptly traded him to the 76ers for two other picks (Nos. 24 and 33), according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

It’s the second time in three years the Sixers picked a UW Husky in the first round. In 2017, Philadelphia chose Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 overall pick.

Deal is agreed on — and Sixers will send Boston Nos. 24 and 33 in this draft, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/XM7bHrkNH7 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2019

“I’m just happy to have this platform, continue my career in basketball, play the game I love and represent my family,” Thybulle said during an ESPN interview after he was greeted by Commissioner Adam Silver. “I try to give back as much as I can, and I feel like the NBA has given me an amazing stage to do that and I can’t wait.”

Thybulle, a 6-foot-5 guard and the Naismith defensive player of the year, led Division I players with 126 steals, which broke the 26-year-old Pac-12 single-season record.

He also had 83 blocks, which ranked 11th nationally.

Thybulle, who averaged 9.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists, helped lead Washington to a Pac-12 regular-season title, a trip to the second round of the NCAA tournament and a 27-9 record.

According to the NBA rookie salary scale, Thybulle is slotted to earn $2.1 million in 2019-20 and is guaranteed $6.8 million in his first three seasons. He could earn as much as $9.4 million in his rookie deal with the Sixers.

Thybulle, who is the first player coached by UW coach Mike Hopkins selected in the draft, is the 15th Husky taken in the first round.

The others include: Fultz (1st, 2017), Marquese Chriss (8th, 2016), Dejounte Murray (29th, 2016), C.J Wilcox (28th, 2014), Terrence Ross (8th, 2012), Tony Wroten Jr. (25th, 2012), Quincy Pondexter (26th, 2010), Spencer Hawes (10th, 2007), Brandon Roy (6th, 2006), Nate Robinson (21st, 2005), Christian Welp (16th, 1987), Detlef Schrempf (8th, 1985), Bob Houbregs (3rd, 1953) and Jack Nichols (12th, 1948).

“We are so proud of you @MatisseThybulle!!!” Hopkins tweeted. “Enjoy your night!!! #family #GoDawgs.”

Thybulle joins a young Philadelphia team that had a 51-31 regular-season record and advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Sixers are led by All-Stars Joel Embid and Ben Simmons, while Jimmy Butler, Tobias Harris and J.J. Redick are free agents.

The NBA draft began with Duke star Zion Williamson going No. 1 overall to the New Orleans Pelicans followed by Murray State’s Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies) and Duke’s R.J. Barrett (New York Knicks).

Gonzaga stars Rui Hachimura and Brandon Clarke also were taken in the first round of the NBA draft. Hachimura was selected at No. 9 by the Washington Wizards and became the first Japanese-born player taken in the first round of the NBA draft, and Clarke was taken No. 21 overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder and traded to Memphis.