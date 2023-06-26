The Washington men’s basketball team will headline the Continental Tire Main Event along with San Diego State, Saint Mary’s and Xavier at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this fall.

The tournament schedule has not been released, but first-round games will be played Friday, Nov. 17 and the championship and consolation games are Sunday, Nov. 19.

“We are excited to play in such a prestigious tournament,” coach Mike Hopkins said in a statement. “The possibility of playing three teams that were all in the top-20 of the NET last season is incredible. This will be a great test to see where our team stands and where we have to go.”

San Diego State finished the season 32-7 after making a magical run to the NCAA tournament national championship game. SDSU is projected to return four of the top six scorers from last year’s team and add the reigning Pac-12 Sixth Player of the Year in USC transfer Reese Dixon-Waters.

Xavier advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA men’s tournament and finished 27-10. The Musketeers, who are led by former Arizona coach Sean Miller, were No. 15 in the final Associated Press poll.

St. Mary’s lost in the round of 32 to eventual national champion Connecticut and finished 27-8. That Gaels return three of their top four scorers including guards Aidan Mahaney and Alex Ducas and center Mitchell Saxen.

Meanwhile, Washington was 16-16 last and missed the postseason for the fourth straight year.

The Huskies have not played San Diego State or Xavier since Hopkins became coach in 2017. Last season, UW beat St. Mary’s 68-64 in overtime in the Wooden Legacy title game.

Originally, the four-team field for Tire Main Event reportedly included Pitt and Minnesota, while Xavier and St. Mary’s were late replacements.