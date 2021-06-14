The Washington men’s basketball team will participate in the 2021 Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in South Dakota during Thanksgiving week on Nov. 22-24.

The other marquee teams in the round-robin tournament include Nevada, South Dakota State and George Mason.

“We’re very excited to be a part of the Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in South Dakota,” coach Mike Hopkins said in a release. “As a program, we have prided ourselves in building a strong nonconference schedule, and this event is exactly on par with that mindset. It will be a great early season test for us in a unique venue. South Dakota has amazing basketball fans and we’re looking forward to being a part of this event.”

Washington was 5-21 last season and 11th in the Pac-12 at 4-16.

South Dakota State, which posted a 1-2 record at the Crossover Classic last year, claimed a share of the Summit League regular-season title in 2020-21 and finished the season at 16-7.

Nevada is coming off a 16-10 season under second-year coach Steve Alford, who spent the previous years (2013-19) at UCLA. The Wolf Pack placed fifth in the Mountain West at 10-7.

Meanwhile, George Mason is coming off a 13-9 campaign and a sixth-place finish in the Atlantic 10 Conference at 8-6.

Game times, television and ticket information will be announced at a later date.