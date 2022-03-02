Here we go again.

Perhaps for the last time this season, the not-yet-ready-for-primetime Huskies will get another shot to take down one of the Pac-12’s premier teams.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, the Washington men’s basketball team faces Oregon at Alaska Airlines Arena in a rematch of a Jan. 23 meeting, in which the Ducks humbled and humiliated the Huskies 84-56 and handed them their most lopsided defeat of the season.

So far, the Huskies are 0-6 against the top four teams in the conference standings and have been outscored by an average of 19.2 points.

Considering Husky guard Daejon Davis (shoulder) is questionable and Washington has lost six straight against Oregon, there’s little evidence to suggest the Huskies will fare any better this time than they did five weeks ago when the Ducks put the game away in the opening minutes at Matthew Knight Arena.

“They came out throwing haymakers,” said coach Mike Hopkins, who missed the game while in COVID-19 protocols. “Made shots and played at a fast pace. That’s what they do. They try to disrupt on the defensive end. They want to play fast. They’ll overplay. Play physical.

“They’ll make you catch it far away from the basket. Those are things that you can’t let happen if you want to beat Oregon.”

Oregon blitzed Washington early to build a commanding 40-10 lead with 4:15 left in the first half. The Ducks shot 65.5% from the field, including 8 of 12 on three-pointers to go into halftime ahead 48-13.

“Obviously how they shoot the ball is a big deal,” Hopkins said. “They’re so dangerous.”

When the outcome was decided, UW outscored UO 43-36 in the second half, which was somewhat of a highlight on an otherwise dreadful Husky performance.

“Not a lot of positives after this one,” senior guard Terrell Brown Jr. said after the game. “We’ll take this one on the chin … but we’re going to remember this for when we get them at our place.”

Well, the Ducks are coming to Montlake, which has been their home away from home, considering they’ve won six straight games at Hec Ed dating back to 2016.

Falling short

In the past, Oregon has overwhelmed Washington with a massive front line, but this season the Ducks are led by guards Will Richardson (14.6 points per game), Jacob Young (11.1 ppg.) and De’Vion Harmon (10.9 ppg.).

Washington (14-14) is tied with Washington State (16-13) for sixth place in the Pac-12 at 9-9.

Both teams can’t finish any higher in the conference race, but they can fall all the way to ninth behind Stanford (15-13) and Arizona State (12-16), which are tied at 8-10 in league games.

The Huskies could severely hamper Oregon’s NCAA tournament hopes with a win Thursday. The Ducks (18-11, 11-7 Pac-12) are ranked No. 58 in the NET rankings — UW is No. 123 — and included in the first-four-out category, according to ESPN bracket guru Joe Lunardi.

Oregon has lost three of its past four games and is 2-4 in its past six games, including an 84-81 defeat to then-No. 3 Arizona on Feb. 19 and a 70-69 loss against then-No. 16 USC last Saturday.

“They’re fighting to stay alive to get a bid,” Hopkins said. “They’re going to be full strength mentally and physically to try to get a win.

“That’s the thing with them. Some days they have this incredible energy and sometimes they don’t. That’s college basketball in general and it’s unpredictable. But in this case, they’re going to be at level 5 out of 5 in terms of energy and importance of game.”