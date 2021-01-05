It’s not often college basketball teams bring in midseason acquisitions, but the Washington Huskies men’s program added point guard Dominiq Penn on Tuesday with the possibility of playing him this season.

Penn, a three-star 2020 prospect, will enroll at UW next week and is immediately eligible to help a Huskies team that’s started 1-7 and 0-3 in the Pac-12.

“(He’s) a really talented, high-character kid who can shoot it,” coach Mike Hopkins said during a teleconference on Tuesday. “He’s got good upside. He’ll be enrolling in the winter quarter for sure.”

Penn, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound playmaker at Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, briefly reclassified as a 2021 prospect before choosing Washington over Kansas State, Minnesota, Tulsa and Virginia Tech.

“I’m excited to call Seattle my new home and ready to put this work in,” Penn wrote on Twitter. “I will be on campus within a week and eligible.”

According to ESPN, Penn is ranked No. 36 nationally at his position among 2021 prospects.

Reportedly, Penn also had a scholarship offer from Ohio State where his father Scoonie was an All-American and a member of the Buckeyes coaching staff before joining the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies as an assistant.

“I believe coach [Mike] Hopkins is a great coach and he has a relationship with my father, he knows him and knows people I know so having great connections with him,” Dominiq Penn said in an interview with 247Sports. “I feel like I know that he knows what he is doing. He’s just the type of coach that I want to play for.”

Penn averaged 11.2 points and 4.5 assists during his senior season at Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Tennessee before transferring to Sunrise Christian.

Currently, there’s a logjam at Washington’s point-guard position that includes leading scorer Quade Green, backup Nate Pryor and Marcus Tsohonis, who has played sparingly this season.

During the 247Sports, Penn noted the benefits of joining the Huskies now considering he’ll still have four years of eligibility after the season. [The NCAA granted 2020-21 student-athletes an additional season of competition due to the coronavirus pandemic.]

“I feel like right now is a great opportunity for me to get better during COVID because everything is limited because of the virus,” Penn said. “But, if I am on campus then I can be in the gym working on my game every day with college guys and get a great feel for everything, get a head start and get a head start on classes as well.

“I feel like now is a great time for me to be in school and get used to the system and all of that, and it’s also a free year as well.”

Penn joins UW’s 2020 recruiting class that also includes Erik Stevenson, Cole Bajema and Pryor.