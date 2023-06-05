Former Lamar standout Nate Calmese, who was the second-leading freshman scorer in the nation last season, has committed to the Washington men’s basketball team.

The Gilbert, Ariz., native made the announcement Monday afternoon after visiting UW over the weekend.

“I chose Washington because of all the connections they have to the NBA,” Calmese said in an interview with On3. “Coach (Bobby) Medina being a weight trainer for 20-plus years in the league, coach (Quincy) Pondexter played in the league, coach (Will) Conroy played in the league and coach (Mike) Hopkins was a team USA coach, so they know what it takes to get to the next level.

“Great player development, good academics and a great conference in the Pac-12.”

The 6-foot-2, 164-pound guard, averaged 17.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 assists and 31.5 minutes while starting all 31 games last season at Lamar. He shot 48.1% from the field, including 36.7% on three-pointers and 75.5% on free throws.

Calmese, who was the Southland Conference’s Freshman of the Year, was the nation’s second-leading freshman scorer behind Alabama’s Brandon Miller (18.8 points per game).

Following an 18-18 finish and an eight-place tie in the Pac-12 at 8-12 last season, the Huskies have offset the losses of eight departures and revamped the roster with six newcomers.

Calmese joins a list of four incoming UW transfers that includes Sahvir Wheeler (Kentucky), Anthony Holland (Fresno State) and Moses Wood (Portland).

Calmese bolsters what appears to be a loaded Husky backcourt that includes Koren Johnson, Wheeler, Holland and standout incoming freshman Wesley Yates III.

Washington has 11 players on scholarship, which is one fewer than the NCAA limit.