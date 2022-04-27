In the age of the NCAA transfer portal, geographical rivalries in college basketball spanning generations no longer hold sway like they once did.

So, Franck Kepnang announcing Wednesday that he’s leaving the Oregon Ducks to play next season for the Washington Huskies didn’t land with the same shock as it would have a decade ago.

“I am beyond thankful and blessed to have this opportunity,” Kepnang said via Twitter in a post that included a photos in a No. 12 UW jersey and a video of him catching a fish at Pike Place Market.

I am 100% committed to the University of Washington. I am beyond thankful and blessed to have this opportunity #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/9Knql9uuWZ — Franck Kepnang (@franckkepnang) April 27, 2022

Recently, Washington men’s coach Mike Hopkins has become adept at mining the portal and finding players from Pac-12 rivals.

Earlier this month, the Huskies added Washington State defensive standout Noah Williams, who starred at O’Dea High.

Adding Kepnang, a 6-foot-11 and 225-pound center, offsets the loss of senior forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. who announced Monday that he’s transferring after one year at UW. The Huskies also lost junior forward Nate Roberts, a two-year starter, who is turning pro.

Washington, which also has targeted Utah Valley center Fardaws Aimaq, desperately needed to bolster a front line that includes junior forward Langston Wilson and freshmen big men Jackson Grant and Samuel Ariyibi.

Seemingly, Kepnang will start in a lineup that includes guards PJ Fuller, Williams and possibly senior Jamal Bey if he returns for an extra fifth year.

Kepnang averaged 4.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 12.6 minutes while starting five of 52 games during his two years at Oregon, where he shot 59.5% from the field and 62.5% at the free-throw line.

The Yaounde, Cameroon native was a four-star recruit and ranked No. 25 nationally in 2020 following his senior season at Westtown High in West Chester, PA.