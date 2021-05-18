The Huskies hometown reunion continues as the Washington men’s basketball team received a commitment from PJ Fuller who starred at Nathan Hale and Garfield High.

Fuller, a 6-foot-4 guard played the past two seasons at TCU where he averaged 5.8 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists while starting 26 of 57 games. He shot 37.8% from the field and just 27.7% on three-pointers.

Due to NCAA giving 2020-21 student-athletes an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19, Fuller will have four years to complete three years of eligibility. He’s also immediately eligible to compete next season.

360 UPFRONT IT ALL COMES FULL CIRCLE 🐺💜 pic.twitter.com/6CVTamLgLZ — Swagg (@PhilipPJFuller) May 18, 2021

Fuller, who played his freshman season at Garfield, won a Class 3A state and national championship as a sophomore at Nathan Hale playing alongside Michael Porter Jr. The next year, Fuller followed Brandon Roy back to Garfield and helped the Bulldogs to a Class 4A state title.

As a senior, Fuller transferred to touted Findlay Prep in Nevada.

Fuller is the latest Seattle native to return home and transfer to Washington.

Following an unprecedented exodus of eight transfers, the migration to Montlake includes former Arizona transfer Terrell Brown Jr. and Stanford transfer Daejon Davis – a pair of former Garfield standouts – as well as Emmitt Matthews Jr., a West Virginia transfer who starred at Tacoma’s Wilson High.

The Huskies have also landed Olympia High star Jackson Grant, junior college forward Langston Wilson and forward Sam Ariyibi, a product of the NBA Africa Academy.

In just a few months, coach Mike Hopkins has revamped and replenished a depleted roster following last season’s dismal 5-21 performance and 11th-place Pac-12 finish at 4-16.

Washington appears to have one scholarship remaining and reportedly has been linked to Seattle native Marjon Beauchamp, who played with Fuller at Hale and Garfield to win a pair of state titles.

Projected Uw starting lineup Here’s a look at the Huskies’ 2021-2022 roster Projected UW starting lineup PG – *Terrell Brown, Dominiq Penn

SG – *Daejon Davis, *PJ Fuller

SF – Jamal Bey, Cole Bajema, *Sam Ariyibi

PF – *Emmitt Matthews, *Jackson Grant

C – Nate Roberts, *Langston Wilson, Riley Sorn



*Newcomers / Returning starters in bold