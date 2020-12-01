Following its latest setback, a 57-42 defeat against UC Riverside on Tuesday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the Washington men’s basketball team has started the season 0-2 for the first time since 2002.

Quade Green led the Huskies with 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

However, no other UW player had more than seven points and the one-man show equated to a dismal offensive performance. The Huskies shot 29.6% from the field, including 3 of 20 on three-pointers.

While the rest of the Huskies were tentative offensively at the start, Green came out firing and scored 9 of the first 10 points for Washington.

Still, UW trailed 14-10 and was down 19-10 before (Erik) Stevenson’s mini offensive spurt. The 6-3 guard tallied 6 of the Huskies next 8 points to cut the deficit to three points (21-18).

The spurt ended when Cole Bajema forced a Highlander turnover that began a fastbreak, which ended with Green tossing an alley-oop pass to Stevenson for a highlight dunk.

However, UC Riverside retained momentum and went into halftime ahead 29-22.

Green sank a floater late in the second half to pull Washington within six points (44-38), but the Huskies missed their next 11 field goals and never got any closer.

Jock Perry scored a game-high 21 points for UC Riverside (1-1).