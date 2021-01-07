Another slow start resulted in a big double-digit deficit for the Washington men’s basketball team and ultimately proved to be the difference in Thursday night’s 91-75 defeat against Stanford.

The Huskies, which trailed by 20 points in the first half, made a run at the end and closed to within 11 with less than 12 minutes remaining. Stanford answered with a 14-2 run and Washington (1-8, 0-4 Pac-12) never seriously threatened again.

It’s the fifth straight loss for UW, which is off to its worst start since beginning 0-9 during the 1953-54 season.

Mike Hopkins tweaked the lineup for the third straight game and started sophomore point guard Marcus Tsohonis in place of Quade Green, who had been limited in practice this week due to illness.

With their leading scorer on the bench, the Huskies missed their first five shots, including four three-pointers. They trailed 0-12 before Nate Roberts put them on the board with a layup at the 14:31 mark.

Washington was down 27-7 with 5:33 remaining in the first half and went in the break down 38-21.

The 21 points tied a season low in the first half for UW.

The Huskies appeared re-energized at the start of the second and controlled the game for about 10 minutes while cutting into their deficit.

Reserves J’Raan Brooks and Cole Bajema spearheaded a UW run that cut Stanford’s lead to 57-46 after Green’s layup with 11:51 left.

Stanford regained control thanks to dominant performances from Oscar da Silva (17 points and 10 rebounds) and Zaire Williams (12 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists).

Jaiden Delaire tallied a team-high 21 points, Spencer Jones had 18 and Michael O’Connell 11 for Stanford, which improved to 7-3 and 3-1.

Tsohonis scored a career-high 24 points on 8-for-21 shooting from the field. Jamal Bey and Green, who logged a team-high 35 minutes, each finished with 15 points.

Before the game, Hopkins stressed the importance of rebounding and three-point shooting. Washington was out-rebounded 47-31 and converted just 8 of 30 shots behind the arc.

The Huskies finish their Bay Area trip at California on Saturday.