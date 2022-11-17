The Huskies lived dangerously while relying on late-game heroics to overcome slow starts in their past two games.

During its 3-0 start, the Washington men’s basketball team outscored opponents 129-93 in the second half and needed another comeback Thursday after falling behind Cal Baptist by double digits in the final 10 minutes.

However, this time the Huskies ran out of magic at the end and lost for the first time this season – a stunning 73-64 defeat that felt familiar to previous setbacks.

The past three seasons have included inexplicable home losses against mid-majors that proved costly late in the season.

In 2020, UW lost to UC Riverside and Montana en route a forgettable 5-21 finish.

Last season’s 17-15 campaign included embarrassing defeats against Northern Illinois, Wyoming, Winthrop and Utah Valley.

And on Thursday night, Cal Baptist stunned the crowd of 5,666 at Alaska Airlines Arena and upset the Huskies with a dominant performance in which the Lancers led for nearly 31 minutes.

“I told the guys this doesn’t define our season,” UW coach Mike Hopkins said. “This is the time you’re learning these things and getting better as a team. It’s going to take all of us.”

Franck Kepnang had 14 points and seven rebounds off the bench while PJ Fuller II added 11 points for UW.

Keion Brooks Jr. returned from a two-game layoff due to injury and finished with 11 points on 4-for-12 shooting.

“I had some time off and I didn’t look as sharp as I was before,” said Brooks, who scored 20 points on 6-for-15 shooting in the season opener. “I’ve got to do a better job of letting the game come to me. I feel like I forced it a couple of times. Just got to continue to believe in my teammates.

“Not saying I lost belief, but just let the game come to me. They’re good enough. They’re going to make plays. As I get my rhythm back that’s when I can start doing my thing again. But I feel like I pressed a little bit too much.”

With Brooks in the starting lineup freshman guard Keyon Menifield, who tallied 21 and 26 points, respectively, in the previous two games, returned to the bench. He finished with eight points while connecting on 4 of 14 shots and had four turnovers.

“I don’t know if it affected both of them, but we need to be better,” Hopkins said. “We need to score some points. That’s what we struggled with. We scored 10 in the first three minutes and then it was like the faucet got turned off.”

Washington came out blazing and sank its first three shots to take an early 8-0 lead before Cal Baptist answered with a 15-2 run, including 11 unanswered points to go up 15-10 with 12 minutes left. During the spurt, UW missed eight straight shots.

The Huskies responded with a 9-2 run, capped by Langston Wilson’s three-pointer that put them up 19-17.

However, the Lancers outscored UW 16-7 to end the first half and to take a 33-26 lead into halftime.

Things looked bleak for the Huskies when they fell behind 43-32.

On the Lancers’ next possession, Kepnang sprinted for a chase-down block to erase a fastbreak layup and begin a thrilling sequence that ended with Brooks flushing a dunk to cut UW’s deficit to nine.

Cal Baptist rebuilt a double-digit lead and surged ahead 56-46 when Hopkins turned to a big lineup including centers Braxton Meah and Kepnang that worked well in their previous outing.

“We were playing with a Rubik’s Cube for sure and trying to figure out how we could generate some points,” Hopkins said. “Usually on the defensive end we were getting deflections and those types of things, but couldn’t get that. We played the two bigs and I thought they brought a huge burst of energy. Cut it to four. Had some momentum and then we broke down a couple of times on the defensive end.”

Washington closed to within 60-56 with 9:39 left, but couldn’t get any closer.

“We had a couple of breakdowns here and there,” Brooks said. “A couple of offensive rebounds that we gave them. We just kept sending them to the free-throw line and you can’t win doing that. You’ve got to be able to defend without fouling. Offensively, we’ve got to execute better and then we’ve got to make the tough plays and the 50-50 plays.”

The Huskies lament their 39.7% shooting, including 4 of 16 on three-pointers while Cal Baptist shot 57.9% in the second half.

Taran Armstrong had 18 points and Joe Quintana 17 for the Lancers (3-1).

“When you bringing a team together of course it’s going to take some time to work the kinks out,” Brooks said. “That was our fourth game. We’ve got an extremely long season. I’ve been a part of some bad losses in my college career. Stuff like this happens. But as far as us and our chemistry, we’ve just got to figure it out. … We got punched in the mouth tonight. We’ve got to go fix it.”

Next week Washington plays two games in the Wooden Legacy starting with Fresno State on Wednesday.

