It’s difficult to believe the Huskies and Mike Hopkins have played just one regular-season game on the road against a ranked Pac-12 team in the past five years.

Perhaps it’s a statistical anomaly or maybe it’s a testament of how far the conference has fallen in recent years.

Whatever the case, the Washington men’s basketball team (13-10, 8-5 Pac-12) will get a couple of chances this week in sunny Southern California to capture a signature win against two of the best teams in the Pac-12.

First up, is Thursday’s 8:30 p.m. matchup against No. 17 USC (21-4, 10-4) followed by Saturday’s showdown versus No. 13 UCLA (17-5, 9-4).

It’s a daunting task this week for Washington, which is still reeling from Saturday’s 92-68 beatdown against No. 3 Arizona.

However, Hopkins is hoping the loss against the Wildcats can somehow prepare the Huskies for what they’re going to face Thursday night at Galen Center.

“Arizona’s defense reminds me of USC’s defense,” Hopkins said. “They got great size at all positions. They kind of have the same ball screen coverage. They do a lot of the same things. Hopefully this experience helps us be more prepared against that.

“I think we learned a lot from the Arizona game (and) what type of adjustments we’re going to have to make. But for the most part, we play our best when we make those adjustments and make some shots. That’s going to be a big part of it because USC is so good defensively.”

Against Arizona, Washington raced out to a 14-point lead in the first 12 minutes and was outscored 81-43 the rest of the way.

“Right now the biggest thing we’re focused on is we played a great 10-11 minutes. What happened?” Hopkins said. “Can we shift gears? In some of the other games we’ve been able to do it and in this game we couldn’t.

“But we know what it feels like to play against the best and how we have to rebound. Our interior defense, I thought we got manhandled. I think we can respond to that by better teaching in terms of zone, which we will do.”

The first order of business when playing USC is figuring out how to matchup against a team with seven players that are 6-9 or taller and is the fourth tallest team in the nation, according to KenPom.com.

The Trojans are led by Isaiah Mobley, a 6-10 junior forward who averages 14.7 points and 8.5 rebounds and is set to return Thursday from a two-game layoff after breaking his nose Feb. 5.

USC’s massive front line also includes 6-9 forwards Chavez Goodwin (11.8 points per game and 6.9 rebounds) and Max Agbonkpolo (7.8 and 3.6).

Meanwhile, junior guard Boogie Mobley is second on the team in scoring (12.2) and senior guard Drew Peterson collected the Pac-12 player of the week award on Monday after averaging 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 4.5 blocks last week.

Hopkins is concerned UW’s rebounding woes could undo any chance at an upset. The Huskies rank last in the Pac-12 in rebounding margin at minus-6.5 while USC is third in the league at plus-7.

The Huskies must also figure out a way to support Pac-12 scoring leader Terrell Brown Jr., who ranks sixth nationally at 22.1 points per game.

In his last outing, the 6-3 senior guard scored 29 points — three shy of his career best — but it wasn’t nearly enough for UW in a game when the rest of the team tallied 39 points.

Hopkins expects USC will essentially employ Arizona’s defensive tactic, which eschewed double teams against Brown and forced him to make difficult shots against a bigger defender.

“I would assume they would have the same type of strategy,” Hopkins said. “Defensively, they’ve been really good. You look at how they played Tyger Campbell from UCLA or how they played Quade (Green) with us last year. They just put a bigger guy on him. So other guys are going to have to step up and hopefully we can put them in positions to step up.”

During Hopkins’ tenure, Washington is 17-31 on the road against conference opponents. The only time the Huskies played a ranked league team on the road, they lost 76-62 at then-No. 23 Colorado on Jan. 25, 2020.

Hopkins is also 2-5 in road games against ranked teams, including a 74-65 win against then-No. 2 Kansas in 2017 and an 87-63 victory over then-No. 23 Baylor in 2020.

So what’s the No. 1 priority to beating a ranked team on the road?

“We’re going to have to be able to score,” Hopkins said. “That’s what it is. If you can keep scoring, then you’ll have a chance because (your opponent’s) defense usually gets better at home.

“We’ve shot the ball successful on the road in the games that we’ve won. Hopefully we can take those experiences and go down there and play a confident game. When we start getting 4-5 guys in double figures, we’re just a different team.”

NOTE:

— UW senior guard Daejon Davis told KJR-AM he plans to play Thursday after missing the past two games due to a right shoulder injury.