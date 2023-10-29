If Sunday’s exhibition is any indication, then Washington men’s basketball coach Mike Hopkins is going to have a big problem this season: How will he find enough minutes to keep everyone happy?

The Huskies will certainly face stiffer competition than NCAA Division II Saint Martin’s, but as dress rehearsals go, Sunday’s 103-58 exhibition win couldn’t have gone any better for Hopkins.

While the Saints missed their first 10 shots, UW gave a sparse crowd at Alaska Airlines Arena a preview of its new high-octane offense and stingy man-to-man defense.

Moses Wood got things going with an open three-pointer in the corner and Sahvir Wheeler was fouled on a layup before converting the ensuing free throw for a three-point play.

Then Keion Brooks Jr. scored the next couple of baskets on a spinning layup and an alley-oop dunk off an assist from Wheeler to go up 10-0.

Saint Martin’s, which scored its first basket with 15:36 left in the first half, had difficulty producing points against a Husky defense that held the Saints to 24.1% shooting, including 3 of 29 on three-pointers.

Over the next six minutes, Washington used a 21-4 run to pull away. Brooks ended the spurt with a couple of jumpers that gave UW a 31-6 lead with 9:35 left before halftime.

The Huskies led 56-26 at the break and were never challenged in the second half while building a 46-point lead.

Aside from three turnovers, it was a stellar performance from Brooks who finished with a game-high 22 points on 10-for-12 shooting and five rebounds in 14 minutes.

Brooks started alongside four newcomers, including Wheeler (nine points and nine assists), Paul Mulcahy, Wood and Wilhelm Breidnbach, who finished with 11 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks while replacing injured center Braxton Meah (ankle).

Freshman Wesley Yates III also did not play because of an undisclosed injury.

Conceivably, Meah, who received All-Pac-12 defensive team honors last year, and Yates, four-star recruit and top 55 prospect, will factor into UW’s rotation.

However, finding minutes for everyone won’t be easy judging from the Huskies’ superlative performance in which they had 24 assists on 42 baskets, shot 48.8% and sank 13 of 38 three-pointers.

At times, sophomore guard Koren Johnson was the second-best player for the Huskies while scoring 21 points on 8-for-15 shooting in 22 minutes off the bench.

Lamar transfer Nate Calmese, another UW sophomore guard, poured in 14 points on 6-for-12 shooting and dished out four assists.

It was a relatively stress-free night for Hopkins, who didn’t use a timeout, emptied his bench midway in the second half and watched intently from the sideline with his arms folded.

Still, it wasn’t a perfect outing.

Washington committed 14 turnovers and had difficulty keeping Saint Martin’s off the foul line. The Saints attempted 23 free throws compared to UW’s nine.

The Huskies tip off the regular season Nov. 6 against Bellarmine, which starts a three-game homestand that includes nonconference matchups against Northern Kentucky and Nevada.