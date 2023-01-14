Keion Brooks Jr. scored 26 points and Noah Williams added a season-high 22 to lead the Washington men’s basketball team to an 81-78 overtime victory against injury-riddled California on Saturday.
The Huskies erased a double-digit deficit in the second half to force the extra period and freshman guard Koren Johnson, who had 15 points, sealed the win with a block on Sam Alajkis’ three-pointer as time expired.
Washington, which 11-8, 3-5 Pac-12, won its fourth straight game against California.
The Huskies were behind 33-26 at halftime marking the 13th time in 19 games in which they’ve trailed at the break.
Down 56-50, Washington switched to a man-to-man defense, which helped slow down a Golden Bears offense that repeatedly torched UW’s 2-3 zone with midrange jumpers in the paint from center Lars Thiemann and forward Grant Newell.
Williams converted a contested short jumper that cut Washington’s deficit to 63-61 with 1:21 left and the Huskies had a chance to tie or take the lead on their next offensive possession.
However, Williams couldn’t handle a pass from Keyon Menfield that went through his hands and out of bounds with 28 seconds remaining.
Cal’s Kuany Kuany missed a free throw at the other end, which gave UW one more chance.
This time, Brooks delivered and converted a layup with 12 seconds left that forced overtime.
Williams scored first in the extra period on a driving layup and Braxton Meah drained a free throw that gave the Huskies a 68-67 lead and put them up for good.
Washington has a pair of road games this week starting with Thursday’s matchup against Colorado.
