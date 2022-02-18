LOS ANGELES — Throughout the season, Mike Hopkins has touted the Huskies’ resiliency to bounce back after tough losses.

The Washington men’s basketball team hasn’t lost more than two straight games, which Hopkins attributes to a collection of veteran starters that have played 533 games during their careers.

“These guys know how to wipe the slate clean, put it behind us whether it’s wins or losses and focus on what’s next,” Hopkins said. “They do a great job of that, focusing on what’s in front of us. … We’re going to need more of that.”

Hopkins admits the Huskies are in their most difficult stretch of the season, which threatens to spoil what has been a charming redemption story of a UW team that’s surprisingly still challenging for a top-four Pac-12 finish with six games remaining.

Washington heads into Saturday’s 7 p.m. showdown against No. 13 UCLA at famed Pauley Pavilion hoping to avoid its first three-game losing streak of the season.

Despite dropping three of their last four games, the Huskies are hovering above .500 at 13-11 and fifth in the Pac-12 at 8-6. The top four teams in the conference race receive an automatic bye in the Pac-12 Tournament.

Making matters worse for UW, senior guard Daejon Davis didn’t make the trip to Los Angeles and will miss his fourth straight game Saturday after suffering a right shoulder injury two weeks ago.

Davis’ absence forced Hopkins to shorten the rotation and essentially rely on just six players who logged at least 24 minutes in Thursday’s 79-69 loss at No. 17 USC.

UW’s substitution pattern and reliance on a short bench was strikingly similar to its 92-68 loss last Saturday against then-No. 4 Arizona at Alaska Airlines Arena.

“No doubt our numbers are down, but we’ve got guys who can make shots,” Hopkins said. “PJ (Fuller) has shown he can make shots. Cole (Bajema) has had big games … and Jamal (Bey) too. These guys have all had big games.

“But what do we talk about? It’s that consistency and putting it all together on the same night. … But we know they can do it because they’ve done it already.”

To be certain, Bey, Fuller and Bajema have each had their moment in the spotlight scored at least 18 points this season while helping the Huskies in a win.

However, in the past two games the trio is averaging just 15 points while shooting 21.9% (9 of 41) from the field.

The paucity of points from half of the rotation has placed a greater burden on Pac-12 scoring leader Terrell Brown Jr., who has been spectacular while averaging 22.2 points per game, which ranks sixth nationally among Division I players.

“It can’t all be Terrell,” said senior forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. who is second among the Huskies and averages 11.6 points. “Guys know they have to make shots. Everybody wants to make shots. That’s not even the issue. … It’s doing the things that people don’t talk about. It’s not always about a flashy play, the dunks or the deep 3.

“It’s the little things and if we focus on that everything will handle itself and we’ll start winning these games. … Making shots is just one element of the game, but there’s so many other things guys can do. At the end of the day, it’s all about winning. Did we do enough to win? And in these last two games, we didn’t.”

The Huskies’ previous two seasons were disastrous in part because of their inability to prevent long losing streaks.

Last season, UW endured three streaks of at least four straight losses, including eight consecutive defeats, while spiraling to a 5-21 record.

And Washington’s 2019-20 season cratered after a nine-game losing streak ruined a promising 10-2 start that ultimately resulted in a 15-17 record.

In many ways, the Huskies have already exceeded expectations considering they were picked 11th in the Pac-12 preseason media poll.

Still in the final 2½ weeks, Hopkins, who admittedly is an optimist, is trying to inject confidence and enthusiasm into a UW team that’s been humbled and humiliated every time its faced teams in the top half of the Pac-12.

Washington is 0-4 in those matchups and has been outscored 350-272, which is an average of 20 points.

“There’s still so much out there for us,” Hopkins said. “I really believe we can still get better. We haven’t played out best game yet. And you get that when collectively you get 4-5 guys contributing (offensively) and we’re staying connected on the defensive end.

“Obviously, these good teams put a lot of stress on you, especially being on the road and being short-handed.”

Washington, which hasn’t beat a ranked Pac-12 team on the road since 2009, is 1-7 against UCLA in their past eight meetings.

“We’re always the underdog, so it doesn’t matter who we play,” Matthews said. “We already know what everybody’s thinking, so our job is to go out there and change everybody’s mind.”