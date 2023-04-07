The Washington men’s basketball team added a veteran shooter in former Fresno State guard Anthony Holland, who announced Friday that he’s joining the Huskies.

Holland follows former Portland power forward Moses Wood, who committed to UW on Monday.

Bow Down GO DAWGS!!! 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/MUSFndwpCr — Anthony Holland (@antholland23) April 8, 2023

That’s two incoming transfers for Washington, which is losing eight players, including seven via the transfer portal, from a team that finished 16-16 this past season and tied for eighth in the Pac-12 at 8-12.

Holland, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound senior, averaged 6.6 points, 5 rebounds and 1.1 assists while starting 89 of 113 games the past four years at Fresno State.

During his collegiate career, the Riverside, Calif., native shot 41.4% from the field, including 38% on three-pointers. He also shot 77.1% on free throws.

Clearly, Huskies coach Mike Hopkins has put an emphasis on upgrading an offense that ranked 11th in the Pac-12 last season in three-point accuracy at 31.3%.

Holland has made 155 threes in his career and Wood, a 6-8 senior forward, has converted 189 of 464 three-point attempts (40.7%) and scored 1,214 points.

Washington played against Holland last season. He finished with eight points on 2-for-8 shooting, including two threes, and nine rebounds in UW’s 62-57 win at the Wooden Legacy in Anaheim, California.

Holland reunites with Washington center Braxton Meah, who played two seasons at Fresno State before transferring last year.

The Huskies have at least five open roster spots and are in need of a point guard or two considering freshman Koren Johnson is the team’s lone playmaker.

Washington’s remaining players include Franck Kepnang and Samuel Ariyibi as well as incoming freshman Wesley Yates III and Seattle Prep forward Christian King, who is expected to sign this month.

t’s unclear if UW leading scorer Keion Brooks Jr. will return to Montlake, turn pro or transfer.

2023-24 UW HUSKIES

STAYING (4) LEAVING (8) UNDECIDED (1) INCOMING (4)

Braxton Meah Jamal Bey Keion Brooks Jr. Wesley Yates III

Franck Kepnang Langston Wilson Christian King

Koren Johnson Jackson Grant Moses Wood

Samuel Ariyibi Cole Bajema Anthony Holland

Tyler Linhardt

Keyon Menifield

PJ Fuller II

Noah Williams