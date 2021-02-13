Marcus Tsohonis came off the bench and scored 22 points — all in the second half — while draining a career-high six three-pointers.

The backup guard carried the Washington men’s basketball team, which pushed UCLA, ranked No. 24 in the coaches poll, until the final minutes before falling 64-61 on Saturday night at Alaska Airlines Arena.

It was the fifth straight loss for the Huskies (3-16, 2-12 Pac-12).

Washington, which lost 81-76 at UCLA on Jan. 16, had plenty of chances to pull off the upset.

The Huskies recovered from a 10-point deficit midway into the second half and tied it 57-57 with 2:47 remaining. UW was down four points (61-57) in the final minute and pulled to within a point (61-60) after Erik Stevenson drained a three-pointer.

Both teams traded a free throw, which left Quade Green (14 points) with one last chance to tie the game. He ran up the court and rushed up a long three-pointer at the buzzer that bounced off the rim.

As good as Tsohonis was, UCLA’s Johnny Juzang was better while scoring a career-high 32 points.

Both teams had rugged shooting performances in the first half — UCLA didn’t score during an 8½-minute drought and UW went without a field goal for over seven minutes.

The Huskies missed their first four shots and trailed 11-0 before the Bruins misfired on nine straight field goals while UW went on an 11-0 run to tie the game 11-11.

The difference was Juzang, who personally outscored the Huskies in the first half.

Washington, which switched from its 2-3 zone to man-to-man defense, had no answer for the 6-foot-6 sophomore guard who shot over every defender while connecting on 8 of 13 field goals in the first half.

The Huskies trailed 26-20 at halftime.

Washington went down 30-23 before an 11-4 run, including eight unanswered points and three three-pointers from Tsohonis to tie it up at 34-34 with 14:46 left.

The Bruins regained control with a 10-0 spurt to go up 44-34 before the Huskies made one last run.

It’s a quick turnaround for Washington, which travels across the state to Pullman for a rematch against Washington State on Monday.

The Cougars beat the Huskies 77-62 at Alaska Airlines Arena on Jan. 31.