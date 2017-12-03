UW, which has games against ranked teams coming up this week, struggled with the Mavericks most of the night before pulling away for a 86-73 win.

Considering the marquee opponents they’ll face this week, perhaps the Huskies overlooked an Omaha men’s basketball team that entered Sunday’s game at Alaska Airlines Arena with a 1-7 record.

This was supposed to be a relatively easy tuneup for Washington, which had three straight wins in its rearview mirror and much-anticipated games against No. 2 Kansas and No. 15 Gonzaga in the next seven days.

However, the Huskies wrestled with the Mavericks for most of the game before pulling away in the final minutes for an 86-73 nonconference victory.

David Crisp finished with a season-high 24 points and four steals and Noah Dickerson scored 16 points. Jaylen Nowell chipped in 14 points and Matisse Thybulle had 12 points, six rebounds, five blocks and three steals.

Washington trailed 63-62 with 8:21 left when Thybulle put the Huskies up for good with three free throws. On the ensuing possession, he blocked a long jumper and collected the rebound to start a fast break that ended with his acrobatic layup.

Thybulle’s five-point outburst began an 18-2 run for the Huskies.

The spurt ended when Sam Timmins collected a Dickerson miss and flushed a putback dunk that put UW ahead 80-65 with 2:49 left.

Washington, which improved to 6-2, never led by fewer than 12 points the rest of the way.

Omaha (1-8) received a game-high 28 points from Zach Jackson and Mitch Hahn added 15.