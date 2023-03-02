TJ Bamba drove into the teeth of the Husky defense and ran into Braxton Meah. Rather than retreat or attempt to evade the 7-foot-1 center, the 6-5 Cougar guard jumped into his chest and drew a foul on an off-balance jumper.

It was that kind of night for both teams Thursday.

The Washington men’s basketball team seemingly threw a dozen bodies at Bamba and nothing worked as he led Washington State to a 93-84 victory and orchestrated a 36-point masterpiece that will long be remembered in the 294th meeting of this cross-state rivalry that dates back to 1910.

“He got wherever he wanted,” UW senior guard Jamal Bey said. “We tried to switch to (man-to-man defense) and that didn’t work. Helluva game.”

Bamba was brilliant in front of a sold-out crowd of 9,268 at Alaska Airlines Arena while surpassing his previous high of 24 points and connecting on 13 of 20 field goals, including three three-pointers and draining all seven free throws in 35½ minutes.

“He was hot and he was feeling it,” UW coach Mike Hopkins said. “You could see it. I don’t remember or recall anybody having that that type of game. That might be the most points anybody has ever scored against us.”

Advertising

Bamba’s 36 points was the 17th highest-scoring outing for a UW opponent in school history and the most since Boise State’s Chandler Hutchison tallied 39 on March 14, 2018.

“He was making it, feeling it,” Hopkins said. “He was doing step-back threes. He was scoring in the post. He was spinning on the baseline. He’s a physical player and we just couldn’t stop him.”

The Huskies countered with a balanced offensive attack led by Keion Brooks Jr. (22 points) and Jamal Bey (17 points). Koren Johnson added 13 points, Keyon Menifield 11 and Meah had 10 for UW, which finished the regular season 16-15 and 8-12 in the Pac-12.

Washington is guaranteed either the No. 8 or 9 seed in next week’s Pac-12 tournament and will face Colorado (15-15, 7-12) or Stanford (13-17, 7-12) in the first round.

“Our defense has to be better,” Hopkins said when asked about the Pac-12 tournament. “Our young guys have to grow up fast. They got to put their nose in the game, especially rebounding against physical teams. Certain physical teams have given us problems.”

The Cougars manhandled the Huskies on the glass for a 40-29 rebounding advantage. WSU also connected on 12 of 29 three-pointers while UW was 9 of 20 behind the arc.

Advertising

Washington State came out firing and drained four of its first six three-pointers to take a 19-3 lead after Justin Powell drilled a three with 13:56 left in the first half.

Over the next 8½ minutes, the Huskies climbed back in the game amid a 23-11 run that included a pair of three-pointers from freshman guard Johnson. The first long-range dagger from the corner banked fortuitously off the glass and his second perimeter shot cut UW’s deficit to 30-26.

The Cougars regained momentum and finished the first half with a 12-8 spurt to go up 42-34 at the break.

“We just came out and we weren’t ready to play,” Bey said. “We cut it down at halftime to (six). And then they started crashing (the glass). Bamba was making shots.”

The Huskies trailed 44-40 early in the second half and things began spiraling out of control for them on the ensuing possession when Bamba drilled a three-pointer.

Minutes later, Bamba sank a nifty turnaround jumper that put WSU up 57-45.

Advertising

Washington made one last push and narrowed the gap to 59-53 with 12:49 left. However, Bamba and the Cougars extended their lead back to double digits with 9:11 remaining and UW never got any closer at the end.

Mouhamad Gueye (15 points and 10 rebounds) capped the highlights with a highflying dunk over Meah in the final minutes.

DJ Rodman finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists while Andrej Jakimovski added 12 points and Powell 11 for WSU (16-15, 11-9).

“I was talking about Jamal Bey today and it just seems like yesterday that he was a freshman and now we’re here on his senior night,” Hopkins said. “We wish we could have got it for him. He’s been a model citizen. He’s been an incredible student-athlete. He’s played the most games in the history of the school and we wanted to win it for him.”

Bey added: “I mixed feelings about it. It’s sad because it’s my last one here. I’m angry because I couldn’t get a win in my last one here. And then of course, Wazzu on top of that — rival game. I wanted that one.”

Notes

Washington Huskies Cole Bajema, Keion Brooks Jr., Anthony Iglesia, Kyle Luttinen and Langston Wilson participated in Senior Night celebrations before Thursday’s game.

UW guards Noah Williams (knee) and PJ Fuller II (illness) missed their fourth and third straight game, respectively.

BOX SCORE