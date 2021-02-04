A few days ago, Mike Hopkins chided the Huskies for their lackadaisical approach following a disappointing defeat that snapped a two-game winning streak.

“You got bring the heart,” he said. “You can’t play cool. You got to play like every possession is your last — with passion, with pride and then most importantly, you got to play together. I just felt in those two areas we were not as good as we need to be.”

Hopkins punctuated his point using a boxing movie reference and wanted to see more fight from the Washington men’s basketball team heading into Thursday’s game at Oregon State.

“We got to keep getting up,” he said. “Rocky Balboa.”

However, Rocky didn’t take the kind of hits the Huskies absorbed at Gill Coliseum during a 91-71 loss. It was the ninth straight road loss for Washington (3-13, 2-9 Pac-12), which is winless away from home.

Marcus Tsohonis came off the UW bench and scored a game-high 22 points on 8-for-13 shooting, while Erik Stevenson 14 points and Jamal Bey 13.

Advertising

Once again, the Huskies fell into a big early deficit and spent the rest of the game trying to climb back into the it.

Oregon State forward Warith Alatishe stole a pass from Bey and converted the turnover into a 21-6 lead with 13:26 left in the first half. The Huskies answered with a 20-8 run to cut its deficit to three points (29-26) with 5:57 remaining before the break.

Then, Oregon State outscored Washington 18-9 to take a 47-35 lead into halftime.

The first-half shooting statistics were nearly identical as both teams shot 5 of 9 on three-pointers and Washington converted 14 of 26 from the field while Oregon State was 15 of 31.

The major difference between the teams was the Beavers’ ability to get to the free-throw line. OSU converted 12 of 14 foul shots while UW was 2 of 2 before the break.

After six minutes in the second half, the Beavers went up by 24 points (65-41), which forced the Huskies into a desperate full-court press that increased the pace.

Advertising

Washington went on a 17-5 run over the next six minutes to pull within 12 points (70-58) at the 8:15 mark. The Huskies didn’t get any closer the rest of the way.

Jarod Lucas finished with 19 points and five three-pointers to lead a balanced OSU offensive attack in which all five starters scored in double figures.

Ethan Thompson had 16 points, Roman Silva 14 while Zach Reichle and Alatishe (11 rebounds) each had 13 for the Beavers, which improved to 9-7 and 5-5.

It was the fourth time the Huskies have allowed at least 90 points this season.

Washington plays at Oregon on Saturday.