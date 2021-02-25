Less than 48 hours after Arizona State ran them out of the gym, the Huskies were tied with the Sun Devils in the final minute on Thursday night at Desert Financial Arena.

However, the Washington men’s basketball team was outscored 8-0 down the stretch during an 80-72 defeat.

Quade Green finished with 16 points, Jamal Bey 14, Erik Stevenson 13 and Cole Bajema 11 for UW (5-19, 5-15).

Washington, which converted 11 of 27 three-pointers, had no defense for Arizona State star Remy Martin, who scored 31 points.

Kimani Lawrence added 21 points and 20 rebounds while Alonzo Verge Jr. chipped in 13 for ASU (9-11, 6-8).

The Huskies rallied from a seven-point deficit early in the second half and went ahead 59-56 with 10:07 left.

The lead changed twice and the score was tied three times the rest of the way.

Bajama’s three-pointer tied the game at 72-72 at the 2:02 mark.

Arizona State closed the game connecting on 6 of 6 free throws and a layup while Washington missed its final seven field goals.

After scoring 26 points Tuesday, Martin picked up where he left off and torched the Huskies during the opening minutes. The 6-foot guard entered the game averaging 25 points in the previous eight games and Washington had no one who could slow him down at the start.

Martin lulled Nate Roberts to sleep with a between-your-legs dribble before puling up for a short jumper. On the ensuing ASU possessions, he blew past Green at the top of the key and sliced through the middle of the UW defense for a layup before eluding Stevenson on the wing for another finish at the rim.

Martin scored 13 points to lead ASU to a 19-12 lead with 11:57 left in the first half.

Following a UW timeout, the Huskies double-teamed and trapped Martin whenever he touched the ball on the wing.

The defensive ploy jump-started a 17-4 run for the Huskies, which included six straight points, capped by Green’s three-pointer for a 29-25 lead with 4:28 remaining.

Martin eventually got going once again and drained a pair of deep three-pointers, but the Huskies kept pace and went into halftime tied 35-35.

It was a dramatic turn of events for Washington, which trailed Arizona State by 20 at the break two days earlier.

Washington wraps up the regular season against Arizona at 11 a.m. Saturday at McKale Center.