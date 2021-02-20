For at least one night, the Huskies smiled, laughed and exchanged playful banter with each other on the sidelines while the reserves mopped up the final minutes of a rare blowout victory.

Saturday night’s 62-51 win against California was just the second time this season the Washington men’s basketball team had won by double digits.

Wins of any kind have been a rare commodity for UW (5-17, 4-13 Pac-12), which still needs one more victory to avoid the worst record in school history.

The Huskies, who had lost six of their previous seven contests, entered their final game this season at Alaska Airlines Arena with four straight home losses, but none of that mattered against an equally inept Golden Bears squad that had lost eight of its previous nine games.

Since Cal’s 84-78 win over UW on Jan. 9, both teams have been in a two-team race to the bottom of the Pac-12.

In the rematch, the Huskies controlled most of the game and built a 14-point lead (42-28) early in the first half before the Bears pulled to within 45-42 with 9:07 left.

Advertising

However, Quade Green, who finished with a game-high 17 points, six rebounds and three assists, wasn’t going to let UW lose his last home game.

Ahead 50-44 with 7:46 remaining, the senior point guard scored or assisted on nine of the Huskies’ final 12 points.

Green delivered the dagger with a dribble drive layup in traffic for a 59-50 lead with 2:14 left on the clock.

Jamal Bey had 15 points and nine rebounds and Marcus Tsohonis chipped in 10 points and four assists for Washington.

In keeping with Senior Night tradition, coach Mike Hopkins started the teams’ three seniors Green, Hameir Wright and Travis Rice.

Making his first start of his career, Rice, a walk-on guard, scored the game’s first points on a three-pointer.

Advertising

Tied 10-10, Washington seized control with a 14-10 run — including eight straight points — to go up 24-14 after Cole Bajema’s three-pointer with 4:49 left in the first half.

The Huskies held the Bears to just 25% percent field-goal shooting and 16.7% on three-pointers (1 for 6) in the first half and went into the break ahead 30-23. UW may have had a bigger lead if not for nine first-half turnovers.

Washington finishes the regular season this week with three road games, including back-to-back contests at Arizona State on Tuesday and Thursday.