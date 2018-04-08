Guisness had a career average of 11.9 for his three seasons as a Husky. As a junior, the 6-foot-2 forward averaged 13.1 points and led the Huskies to the 16-team NCAA tournament.

Frank Guisness, the career scoring leader for the Washington men’s basketball team for a season, died Thursday at age 87.

Guisness, a two-time All-Pacific Coast Conference selection, finished his UW career in 1952 with 1,070 points. He was surpassed the next year by All-American Bob Houbregs.

Guisness was born in Minnesota but moved to Vancouver as a youngster, and was a star basketball player at Fort Vancouver High, averaging 20 points as a senior.

Guisness had a career scoring average of 11.9 for his three seasons as a Husky. As a junior, the 6-foot-2 forward averaged 13.1 points and led the Huskies to the 16-team NCAA tournament.

He scored 22 and 21 points in back-to-back games against UCLA in the PCC playoffs that gave the Huskies the league title. He had a team-high 16 in UW’s NCAA tournament-opening win against Texas A&M before a loss to Oklahoma State.

In 2005, Guisness told the Seattle Post-Intelligencer: “(Legendary UCLA coach) John Wooden gave me the highest compliment. He said, ‘One guy can’t check Guisness.’ ”

Guisness, who entered the Husky Hall of Fame in 2000, was drafted in the fourth round by the NBA’s Baltimore Bullets, but did not play in the NBA because of a military commitment. He played in 1956 for the Buchan Bakers, an AAU power that won that year’s national title, before becoming an auto sales manager.

He was a fixture at Husky basketball games.

He was still going to games this season, and “running 650 steps a day in January” until he got sick in February, said JoAnne Guisness, who was married to Frank for 58 years.

“He was a star in high school, a star in college and a star in the car business,” JoAnne said.

In addition to his wife, Guisness is survived by children Mary and Greg and eight grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held May 5 at 11 a.m. at Saint Bridget Catholic Church in Seattle.