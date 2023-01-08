She’s back.

Charlisse Leger-Walker returned from a two-game absence to lead the Washington State women’s basketball team to a 66-52 win over Washington on Sunday in Pullman.

Leger-Walker, the Pac-12’s leading scorer, had 26 points on 11-of-17 shooting as the Cougars got their first conference win of the season.

Leger-Walker, who showed no signs of rust in scoring 22 first-half points, had been in New Zealand because of a family matter. The Cougars lost both the games she missed. She’s now averaging 21.5 points.

Bella Murekatete had 20 points and eight rebounds for Washington State (11-4, 1-3 Pac-12).

“It was a big statement game for us,” said WSU coach Kamie Ethridge. “The defensive end was awesome the entire game and we’re still a work in progress offensively. I think we can get better there.”

The Huskies (9-5, 1-3) and Cougars split the season series, as UW knocked off WSU on Dec. 11.

Washington has lost three games in a row, all in Pac-12 play.

Dalayah Daniels led the Huskies with 10 points. Washington had a rough day shooting, going 20 of 60 from the field.

“We have many things we will learn from today, and we saw some areas that continue to show progress,” UW coach Tina Langley said. “We look forward to getting back in the gym and continuing to grow as a team.”

The Huskies next face Oregon on the road Friday, while the Cougars will visit Oregon State on the same day.

From sports-information reports.