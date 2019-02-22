Senior Megan Huff, out of Todd Beamer High in Federal Way, led the Utes with 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Kiana Moore added 17 points.

SALT LAKE CITY — Scoring the first nine points of the game usually sets a nice tone for a basketball team.

That wasn’t the case, however, Friday night for the Washington women’s team which was blasted 88-56 by Utah in Pac-12 action.

Senior Megan Huff, out of Todd Beamer High in Federal Way, led the Utes with 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Kiana Moore added 17 points.

The Huskies (8-18, 1-13 Pac-12) jump ahead 9-0 on the road, only to see the Utes (19-7, 8-7) go on a 25-11 run the rest of the quarter to take a 25-20 lead after the first 10 minutes. The Huskies’ last lead was 16-15 before Utah controlled the rest of the contest with some impressive outside shooting.

The Utes hit 33 of 60 shots from the field, 55 percent, and 12 of 29 three-pointers, 41.4 percent. The Huskies struggled, going 23 of 56 (41.1 percent) and 6 of 22 (27.3 percent.)

The Utes also had a 40-27 advantage in rebounds and forced the Huskies into 17 turnovers.

Amber Melgoza was the only Husky in double figures with 21 points, but it came on 9-for-24 shooting (37.5 percent).