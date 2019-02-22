Senior Megan Huff, out of Todd Beamer High in Federal Way, led the Utes with 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Kiana Moore added 17 points.

By
Seattle Times news services

SALT LAKE CITY — Scoring the first nine points of the game usually sets a nice tone for a basketball team.

That wasn’t the case, however, Friday night for the Washington women’s team which was blasted 88-56 by Utah in Pac-12 action.

Senior Megan Huff, out of Todd Beamer High in Federal Way, led the Utes with 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Kiana Moore added 17 points.

The Huskies (8-18, 1-13 Pac-12) jump ahead 9-0 on the road, only to see the Utes (19-7, 8-7) go on a 25-11 run the rest of the quarter to take a 25-20 lead after the first 10 minutes. The Huskies’ last lead was 16-15 before Utah controlled the rest of the contest with some impressive outside shooting.

The Utes hit 33 of 60 shots from the field, 55 percent, and 12 of 29 three-pointers, 41.4 percent. The Huskies struggled, going 23 of 56 (41.1 percent) and 6 of 22 (27.3 percent.)

The Utes also had a 40-27 advantage in rebounds and forced the Huskies into 17 turnovers.

Amber Melgoza was the only Husky in double figures with 21 points, but it came on 9-for-24 shooting (37.5 percent).

