LAS VEGAS – The Huskies haven’t been a come-from-behind team this season, but on Friday night they erased their second-largest halftime deficit and pulled away from Colorado in the second half for a 66-61 victory in the Pac-12 tournament semifinals.

The win moved No. 1 seed Washington (26-7) into Saturday’s championship game against either No. 2 Arizona State or No. 6 Oregon.

Nahziah Carter came off the bench and tied Jaylen Nowell for high scoring with 14 points. Matisse Thybulle added 12 points and David Crisp 10.

After allowing 75 points to USC in the quarterfinals, the Huskies clamped down defensively on No. 5 Colorado, which scored 73 in its last outing.

It was a defensive masterpiece for Washington, particularly in the second half when Colorado shot 20 percent (6 of 30) from the floor and was 2 of 16 on three-pointers.

Down 33-27 at halftime, the Huskies started the second half with a 16-2 run to surge ahead 43-35 after Carter knifed through the defense for a layup.

Washington led by as much as 14 points (52-38) with 8:57 left and held off Colorado at the end.

The Buffalos pulled to within four points (60-56) with 1:01 remaining.

The Huskies held on despite a miserable performance at the free-throw line where they hit 17 of 27 foul shots.

Tyler Bey finished with a game-high 18 points for Colorado (21-11), which will likely receive spot in the NIT.

After Colorado raced out to an 8-0 lead, it took Washington four minutes and 21 seconds to get on the scoreboard and Dominic Green broke the drought with a three-pointer from the wing.

Still, the Huskies played from behind for most of the first half before using a 9-0 run to go ahead 21-18 after David Crisp’s layup with 7:17 left before halftime.

However, Colorado closed the half with a 15-6 run that was capped by Lucas Siewert’s three-pointer just before the break.

Washington trailed 33-27 at halftime, which tied for its fifth-fewest points in the first half this season.

Note

• Thybulle tied former Oregon State star Gary Payton for the Pac-12 all-time steals lead with 321.