The Huskies connected on 11 of 24 three-point attempts and forced 23 UCLA turnovers — but committed 17 themselves — en route to wrapping up a perfect first half of Pac-12 play, 9-0 and 18-4 overall.

David Crisp hit four three-pointers, Matisse Thybulle collected seven steals and Washington held off UCLA for 69-55 victory and its 11th consecutive win.

Despite the loss of Noah Dickerson who suffered an apparent right ankle injury early in the second half and didn’t return, the Huskies withstood a barrage inside from the tallest team in the Pac-12.

Washington surrendered 20 points to sophomore forward Kris Wilks, but held UCLA freshman center Moses Brown (nine points and six rebounds) in check.

The difference in the game was the three-point shooting between the teams. UW made 11 of 24 behind the arc while UCLA was 4 of 15.

Crisp (15 points) and Thybulle, who had three 3-pointers and 14 points, did most of the damage from long range.

Jaylen Nowell finished with 15 points for Washington, which improved to 18-4 and 9-0 in Pac-12.

Washington collected another blowout in front of its first sellout (10,000) at Alaska Airlines Arena.

The Huskies were up 46-32 when UCLA used a 7-0 run to cut UW’s lead to seven points (46-39).

Washington went on a 14-6 run to pull ahead 60-45 and was never seriously threatened again.

Between UW’s 2-3 zone and UCLA’s full-court press, both teams combined for 40 turnovers. The Huskies had 17 and the Bruins’ 23.

The Huskies had been accustomed to fast starts, but this time they had few good answers early on against UCLA’s trapping press and fell behind 12-4.

Washington’s frustrations were best exemplified when Nowell threw a pass that hit Dominic Green in the chest because he had his head turned while talking to coach Mike Hopkins on the sideline.

The turnover resulted in a Prince Ali dunk at the other end that put UCLA up 14-10.

Washington regained its poise and finished the half on a 21-9 run that included two three-pointers from Crisp.

Nowell capped the spurt with a three-pointer in the just before halftime that gave the Huskies a 31-23 lead heading into the break.