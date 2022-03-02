LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Washington upset Colorado in the first round of the Pac-12 women’s tournament last season.

Just say the Buffaloes remembered.

Washington’s strong late-season push ended with a 64-52 loss to the fifth-seeded Buffaloes in the first round of the Pac-12 women’s tournament at the Mandalay Bay Michelob Ultra Arena on Wednesday.

Consistent with its current form, No. 12 seed Washington took it to the final seconds.

Lauren Schwartz’s jumper gave the Huskies a 43-42 lead one minute into the fourth quarter, and her three-pointer as the shot-clock expired brought them within one at 52-51 with 3:46 left.

But Colorado scored the next 10 points to avoid a second-straight upset.

Nancy Mulkey had 11 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots for the Huskies, who finished 7-16 in coach Tina Langley’s first season.

Season leading scorer Haley Van Dyke had eight points and three rebounds after averaging 11.1 points a game and 7.9 rebounds in the regular season.

The Huskies won two of their last three regular-season games and played undefeated regular-season champion Stanford to within seven points in the other last Sunday.

Peanut Tuitele had 16 points and seven rebounds for Colorado (21-7) and Mya Hollingshed had 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Former Husky Quay Miller had nine points and seven rebounds for the Buffaloes, and former Husky Tameiya Sadler had two key baskets in the fourth quarter.

Sadler’s three-pointer with 5:48 remaining gave Colorado a 52-48 lead, and she punctuated that by clapping her hands together five times while running back on defense.

The game was delayed for several minutes when Sadler went to the floor with 2:41 remaining with an undisclosed injury at the Colorado end, where she was taken off the court on a stretcher.

Miller and guard Sadler were key components in the Huskies’ victory over Colorado in the first round last season, when the Huskies were seeded 11th.

Colorado could have been forgiven for believing, however incorrectly, that the game would be a lot like the only regular-season meeting between the two, when Miller scored 18 points and Hollingshed had 20 in a 66-43 victory Feb. 6 in Boulder.

The Buffaloes had won four in a row and six of seven, and they put up 43 points in the second half to take control of the first game.

This was hardly that, although it followed a similar pattern early when Colorado took a 21-17 lead after a sluggish first 20 minutes.

The noon start and the new rims seemed to have an effect — the Huskies shot 23.1% from the field and Colorado shot 25% in the first half

The Huskies took their first lead at 33-31 when Mulkey made a three-pointer from the left wing to cap an 8-0 run, a shot that turned the final two minutes of the third quarter into a 3-point exhibition.

Hollingshed made threes on the Buffaloes’ next three possessions, countered by Trinity Olivier and Missy Peterson as Colorado led 40-39 after three quarters.

The game remained until the final minutes, but the Huskies could not overcome 35.8 percent shooting and a 47-30 rebounding deficit that led to 13 second-chance points for the Buffaloes.