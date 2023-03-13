The bracket for the Postseason Women’s National Invitation Tournament is set and Washington drew San Francisco in the first round.

The Huskies (15-14) will host the Dons (19-12) 7 p.m. Thursday at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Washington is 7-2 all-time versus San Francisco, including a 73-54 win in their last meeting on Dec. 20, 2019.

The Dons, who finished fourth in the WCC with a 10-8 record, are 0-2 this season against Pac-12 teams — a 69-63 defeat to Washington State and a 74-48 loss against USC.

The UW-USF winner advances to the WNIT second round to face the winner of a matchup between New Mexico (20-12) and Northern Arizona (22-9) that’s being played in Albuquerque, N.M.

Washington was placed is in the lower left quadrant of the 64-team bracket with Wyoming (22-10) and Kansas State (17-16). Both teams host first-round games.