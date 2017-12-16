UW’s coaching staff spent two days reviewing the tape of the loss to the Zags, looking to shore things up as the team wraps up its nonconference schedule.

While players completed term papers and took final exams last week to end the fall quarter, the Washington men’s basketball coaching staff went back to “school.”

They studied last Sunday’s embarrassing 97-70 loss to No. 12 Gonzaga, an early measuring-stick game that stemmed a rising tide of enthusiasm following an upset win over then-No. 2 Kansas four days earlier.

“We didn’t have practice for two days,” coach Mike Hopkins said. “It was school. Coaches, we met. We watched (the Gonzaga video).”

The two-day film study reinforced what Hopkins felt immediately felt after the game. He lamented an inability to keep the Bulldogs off the free-throw line, where they connected on 21 of 26 attempts.

Hopkins also pinned the defeat on UW’s inability to find favorable offensive options against double-teams and a 40-27 rebounding discrepancy, which was a big reason the Bulldogs outscored the Huskies 26-7 on second-chance points.

“That’s what we’ve been working on,” he said. “It’s rebounding. Making sure that we can get back and rebound out of our defense, even when we’re extended on the three-point line.

“Then having poise based in certain situations when teams really try to take us out of what we’re doing (offensively). … We’re not going to be sped up. We’re going to play at our pace and our tempo.”

Sunday’s 3 p.m. matchup against Loyola Marymount (5-4) begins a three-games-in-six-days stretch at Alaska Airlines Arena for the Huskies (7-3) as they close the nonconference season. On Tuesday UW faces Bethune-Cookman and Montana on Thursday.

Washington opens Pac-12 play with three road games against USC (Dec. 29), UCLA (Dec. 31) and Washington State (Jan. 6).

After 10 games, Hopkins, a first-year coach who spent the past 22 seasons as an assistant at Syracuse, is pleased with the progress the Huskies have made while learning a new system and integrating four scholarship freshmen.

“If I had told you at the beginning of the year that we would be 7-3 with the schedule that we had, I’d take it,” Hopkins said following the loss to Gonzaga. “Regardless of if you lose by one or you lose by 90, at the end of the day it’s a loss. It’s how you respond to that. You’ve got to learn from it. We will learn from it. We will grow from it.”

Losing to Gonzaga, which has won 11 of the past 12 games in the cross-state rivalry, still stings perhaps more than Hopkins will admit. The Bulldogs exposed flaws in the Huskies much like Virginia Tech did on Nov. 17 in a 103-79 win over UW at Madison Square Garden.

And truth be told, UW hasn’t been overly impressive at times during its six home wins against overmatched mid-majors.

However, Hopkins points to the 74-65 victory over Kansas as a blueprint for success. The Huskies weren’t perfect, but they were really good on both ends of the court while the Jayhawks sank 4 of 8 free throws and converted 25 percent (5 of 20) on three-pointers.

“We’re a work in progress,” he said. “What you saw in the Kansas game worked because we took away the three-point line and they didn’t go to the foul line. The Zags were able to capitalize on offensive rebounding and finishing. They were literally shooting layups around the rim. What we have to do is have better rim protection.”

The Huskies held Gonzaga to 35.7 percent (10 for 28) shooting on three-pointers, but they allowed the Bulldogs to convert 62.2 percent of their shots inside the arc. GU, which scored at least 47 points in each half, finished with 10 layups and two dunks among its 33 field goals.

“What did we say at the beginning when I got the job?” Hopkins said. “You have (to defend) the three-point line. That’s your fence. You have to defend the fence. Your paint is your home. You have to protect your home.

“You have to make them play in the yard, which is 15-, 10-foot jump shots. If they make those, that’s what we’re going to deal with. We have to protect the three-point line and better rim protection without fouling. If we can do that, I know that’s easier said than done, but we have the ability. We’ve proven it.”