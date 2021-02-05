Alexis Griggsby’s career-high five three-pointers and Haley Van Dyke’s assortment of contorting layups couldn’t prevent the Washington women’s basketball team from absorbing its seventh consecutive defeat Friday – a 63-54 setback against USC at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Van Dyke finished with a game-high 20 points on 6-for-17 shooting and seven rebounds while Griggsby had 17 points and seven rebounds.

Washington (4-9, 1-9 Pac-12) received a boost from the return of leading scorer Tameiya Sadler and Khayla Rooks, who missed the previous game due to undisclosed injuries.

Sadler and Rooks didn’t start and combined for just eight points, but their addition was a big relief to the short-handed Huskies, who had been playing with a depleted lineup since their last victory Dec. 13.

Washington led 22-18 at the break after a rugged first half in which both team combined for 13-for-54 shooting and 19 turnovers.

The Huskies were up 45-41 early in the fourth quarter when USC (8-7, 6-6) went on a 5-0 run to go ahead 46-45 with 6:12 left.

Advertising

Washington briefly regained the lead at 47-46 minutes later after a pair of free throws from Van Dyke, but the Trojans scored seven consecutive points to go ahead 53-47 in the final two minutes to take control.

Alissa Pili scored 17 points, Desiree Caldwell 16 and Endiya Rodgers 12 for USC.

NOTE:

— Freshman guard Jayda Noble won’t play again this season due to personal reasons, UW coach Jody Wynn said. Noble averaged 3.7 points and 4.0 rebounds while starting eight of 11 games.