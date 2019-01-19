Thanks to three-point ace Dominic Green, the Huskies recovered their shooting stroke just in time to beat California 71-52 on Saturday for their seventh straight win.
Nothing would fall.
It didn’t matter who took the shot, the Huskies couldn’t make a three-pointer.
Jaylen Nowell missed twice. So did Nahziah Carter. Matisse Thybulle, who made his first three-pointer, was errant on his his next three attempts behind the arc.
At one point, Washington was 1 of 11 on three-pointers, including nine straight misses, which created a high level of anxiety inside Alaska Airlines Arena.
A near-capacity crowd came out to celebrate the men’s basketball team’s 1,000th win, but the UW fans were squirming in their seats early.
Green hit 4 of 10 three-pointers for a game-high 17 points. Thybulle added 13 points, David Crisp and Noah Dickerson chipped in 12 apiece and Nowell 11.
Washington (14-4, 5-0 Pac-12 ) is off to its best conference start since the 1983-84 season when the Huskies finished 15-3.
The Huskies recovered from a slow start, in which they missed 10 of their first 11 three-pointers, and trailed 23-12 with 6:12 remaining before the break.
Washington closed with a 17-5 run that included four straight three-pointers to take a 29-28 lead into halftime. During the spurt, Green hit three shots behind the arc.
The Huskies outscored the Golden Bears 36-20 to start the second half. Thybulle flushed a dunk that gave UW its largest lead 65-48 with 5:08 left.
Washington connected on 10 of 27 three-pointers while holding Cal to 1-for-15 shooting behind the arc.
The Bears (5-13, 0-6) lost their seventh straight. Paris Austin and Andre Kelly each had 12 points for Cal.
