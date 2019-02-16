Washington had to rally from a 14-point deficit to down Washington State 72-70 and improve to 11-1 in Pac-12 play.

PULLMAN – The Huskies shook off a disastrous defensive performance in the first half and overcame a 14-point deficit to pull out a 72-70 victory against Washington State on Saturday at Beasley Coliseum.

Jaylen Nowell scored 20 points and Noah Dickerson finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies (20-5, 11-1 Pac-12).

Down 51-43, Washington used a 13-3 run to go up for the first time in the second half.

Neither team led by more than four points the rest of the way.

Robert Franks, who finished with 16 points, sank a three-pointer with 2:46 left to give WSU a 67-65 lead.

However, the WSU star committed a couple of costly turnovers down the stretch.

With a one-point lead, Franks lost the ball in transition to David Crisp, who dished ahead to Nowell for a layup despite being fouled. Nowell sank the free throw to give UW a 69-67 lead.

On the ensuing possession, Franks stepped out of bounds. Dickerson then tipped in a putback that extended the Huskies’ lead to 71-67.

Nowell added a pair of free throws before Franks capped the scoring with a desperation three-pointer in the final seconds.

In the first half, the Huskies locked up WSU’s leading scorers while holding Franks and freshman guard CJ Elleby to four and three points, respectively.

However, Marvin Cannon came out of nowhere and powered a Cougar offense that shot 59.3 percent from the field and scored 45 points before the break. It was the third-most points for a UW opponent in a half this season.

Cannon, who went scoreless in his last outing, entered the game averaging just 6.9 points. In the previous five games, he was held to three or fewer points four times.

But against the Huskies, Cannon did his best Klay Thompson impersonation and scored at will.

The 6-foot-5 sophomore guard connected on six of his first nine shots for 18 points to give Washington State a 45-36 lead at halftime. He finished with a career high 25 points.

Washington State fell to 10-15 and 3-9.