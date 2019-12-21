HONOLULU — Mike Hopkins is too modest to admit it, but by virtue of its ranking and assortment of stars, No. 22 Washington is the prohibitive favorite and marquee attraction at the Diamond Head Classic.

“We don’t look at it like we’re the highest-seed or whatnot,” the UW coach said. “You’ve got to look at it and say how are we going to get better?

“That’s been our focus all year. It’s going to be our focus today and tomorrow. What are we going to do in those next 12 hours every day? How are we going to get better?”

Washington is the only ranked team in the eight-team tournament that begins Sunday with the Huskies (8-2) facing Ball State (6-4) at 4 p.m. PT on ESPN2 at the Stan Sherriff Center.

The winner advances to face either UTEP (8-2) or Hawaii (6-3) on Monday in the semifinals.

On other side of the bracket, the first-round pairings pit Houston (7-3) against Portland (8-4) and Georgia Tech (4-5) versus Boise State (6-4). The championship game is Wednesday.

The Huskies have a chance to capture their first nonconference title since winning the Wooden Legacy in 2014, but in many ways UW has more to lose than to gain in Hawaii.

Washington (No. 33) is the only team in the Diamond Head Classic ranked among the top 50 in the NET rankings.

Still, the Huskies could receive a boost in the rankings if they face — and defeat — UTEP and Houston, which are Nos. 86 and 51 NET respectively in the semis and finals.

“The great thing about a tournament like this is there’s so many different styles of teams that you could possibly play,” Hopkins said. “Those all prepare you for what we talk about with our team. Be ready for anything. That will be the great challenge.”

Since losing a pair of games in New York at the 2K Sports Classic in 2017, Hopkins has coveted playing a holiday tournament relatively close to home.

Last year, the Huskies went 2-1 at the Vancouver Showcase in British Columbia.

“Playing in Hawaii during the holidays is always nice,” Hopkins said. “I think a big thing is to have a really competitive field to play. You get three games. … That was basically the decision. You get to play three top-quality games in a nice environment. Just felt like it was a great opportunity for us.

“There wasn’t a specific team. We know Boise State is really good. Obviously Houston’s been a really good team. Ball State is very, very good. Good team, they shoot the three. Georgia Tech, ACC opponent. They’ve been struggling a little bit this year, but great program. You get some great high-quality competition on the west coast. Probably the most important is that we’re staying local on this one.”

The Huskies will end the month having traveled 29,713 miles for exhibitions in Italy and Fort Worth, Texas as well as nonconference games in Anchorage, Toronto and Honolulu.

The three-day tourney is also Washington’s final tune-up before the reigning Pac-12 champions begin conference play on Jan. 2 against UCLA.

“Hopefully we can go out there, play really well,” Hopkins said. “For us, we want to be the best team in the country in March if we’re fortunate.”