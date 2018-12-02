Noah Dickerson and Jaylen Nowell came through at the end, and Washington escaped with a hard-fought 67-63 victory.

The term “couldn’t buy a basket” certainly applied to the Huskies for much of their game Sunday.

They went through several long scoreless droughts against a stingy UC Santa Barbara defense that positioned itself for an upset in the final minutes.

However, Noah Dickerson and Jaylen Nowell came through at the end, and Washington escaped with a hard-fought 67-63 victory in front of 6,533 at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Tied 60-60 with 1:35 left, Nowell put UW up for good with two free throws.

But the Gauchos didn’t go down easily.

UC Santa Barbara cut its deficit to two points (64-62) with 16 seconds left.

Noah Dickerson, who finished with a game-high 22 points, gave UW a little breathing room after connecting on 1 of 2 free throws for a 65-62 lead.

The Gauchos answered with a free throw when Nowell capped the scoring with a pair of foul shots at the other end for 17 points.

Matisse Thybulle added 13 points and six steals before fouling out with under five minutes left.

Washington improved to 6-2 before its big showdown against No. 1 Gonzaga on Wednesday.

UC Santa Barbara fell to 6-2. The Gauchos received 20 points form Ar’Mond Davis.

In their previous outing — an 83-59 blowout over Eastern Washington on Tuesday — the Huskies sank a season-high 12 three-pointers on 28 attempts.

Senior guard Dominic Green was largely responsible for the red-hot perimeter shooting while connecting on 7 of 10 behind the arc.

Unfortunately for the Huskies, they reverted to form in the first half Sunday. Every shot they attempted behind the arc either sailed long, fell short or rolled out of the rim.

No one was immune from the cold shooting. Not even Green, UW’s three-point specialist, who missed his first three attempts from long range.

Despite whiffing on all nine three-pointers in the first half, Washington led 26-21 at halftime.

The five-point lead at the break came as a result of a stingy defense that snagged 10 steals and forced UC Santa Barbara into a 1-for-7 shooting performance on three-pointers.