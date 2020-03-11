LAS VEGAS — Unable to recreate its magic last weekend in the desert, the Washington men’s basketball team dropped its first-round game in the Pac-12 tournament to Arizona, 77-70.

Down double digits with less than five minutes to go, the Huskies (15-17, 5-13 Pac-12) made it interesting after freshman guard Marcus Tsohonis was fouled on a converted layup to bring the deficit to seven with 4:12 remaining. But offensive rebounds and a strong surge from the Wildcats in the final moments saw Washington’s season come to end Wednesday in Las Vegas.

The Huskies went cold from the field and fell apart in the halfcourt, committing 19 turnovers and shooting just 40% from the field.

Despite significant contributions from freshman forward Isaiah Stewart, who scored a career-high 29 points, the Huskies didn’t get much from anyone else. While four players scored in double-figures, three players played over 20 minutes and scored just two points.

The first half looked a whole lot different for the Huskies than it did Saturday in Tucson when UW raced to an early lead against the Wildcats. Wednesday was a different story, as they struggled to get out and run and create any sort of offensive momentum.

Stewart spent most of the opening half doing most of the work for the UW, who shot just 38% from the field and committed 12 turnovers, trailing 35-30 at the break. The freshman, however, shot a sharply contrasting 6-of-6 from the field for 18 points, establishing position in the paint and making plays with relative ease.

Everyone else for UW shot a combined 5-of-23 from the field for 12 first half points.

Additionally, the Huskies fell in love with the three-point shot and weren’t rewarded, shooting just 1-of-11 from range in the first half. Funny enough, Stewart, a 21.1% three-point shooter, was the only UW player to hit a shot from deep in the first half.

However, Washington was able to hold off an Arizona offense that opened the game red-hot, tampering down to a cool 41% with 10 first half turnovers of its own, but with five made threes and assists on all 11 of its baskets.

The Huskies continued their offensive ineptitude in the second half, going the first 6:32 without a field goal. In that stretch, the Wildcats were able to open up a double-digit lead. A UW defense that once was able to stifle Arizona less than a week ago allowed it to score with ease. An offense that was once humming and firing on all cylinders with contributions from everyone, slowed.

After sustained offensive consistency from freshman Jaden McDaniels throughout the past few weekends and last weekend in particular, when he was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week, the freshman forward scored just 10 points on 3-of-9 shooting with four turnovers.

Washington’s 2019-2020 campaign will be one remembered for its high expectations, and disappointing performance. Playing with three former five-star recruits in Stewart and McDaniels and Quade Green, the Huskies lost Green to academic ineligibility at the beginning of conference season and were never the same.

UW’s last two recruiting classes that featured five-star recruits, in 2016 with Markelle Fultz and in 2011 with Tony Wroten Jr., also did not result in NCAA tournament bids.