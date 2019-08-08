The UW men’s basketball team released its nonconference basketball schedule Thursday, and it contains four games against teams that competed in the NCAA tournament last year.

UW opens the season Nov. 8 against Baylor at the Armed Forces Classic in Anchorage, Alaska. It plays Tennessee at the Naismith Hall of Fame Classic in Toronto on Nov. 16.

The Huskies also host Montana on Nov. 22 and Gonzaga on Dec. 8.

The nonconference slate also includes a trip to Honolulu for the Diamond Head Classic on Dec. 22-25.

Golf

• Reid Hatley of Hayden Lake, Idaho, defeated John Sand of Hoquaim in a playoff to win the 93rd Washington State Men’s Amateur Championship in Pullman.

• Gold Mountain Golf Club in Bremerton has been named a host site for a PGA Jr. League Regional competition Sept. 14-15. There are 12 regional host sites across the country, each of which will host four coed All-Star teams of junior golfers. These 48 teams will compete to earn one of 12 spots in the PGA Jr. League Championship.

Football

• Central Washington was picked to finish second in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference by the football coaches. Azusa Pacific was picked to win the league.