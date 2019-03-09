Senior night had a nightmarish start for Washington, which found itself down by 16 points in the first half.

Of all the possible story lines on Senior Night for Washington’s men’s basketball team, this one may have been the hardest to see coming.

This was supposed to be a nonstop lovefest, the final emphatic stamp of a dream regular season for the Huskies. It was supposed to be about ovations and celebrations and unfettered elation. Instead, as a glum Noah Dickerson put it, barely speaking above a whisper, “Just one of those days.”

This day was not supposed to entail the Huskies falling behind by 16 in a somnambulant first half and then having to spend the rest of the game crawling out of that hole.

Oh, the game ended as you’d have suspected all along, with Husky coach Mike Hopkins pulling out the seniors, en masse, with 31.7 seconds to play, to give them one last rousing ovation. The four of them, so valiant in the program’s transformation, hugged and headed for the bench. But not to put the seal on a stirring victory that capped an unbeaten Husky home season and a set off a kickin’ postgame party.

Actually, Washington trailed by 10 at the time, and lost, 55-47, to Oregon, an anti-climactic ending to a night that was cued up for a seismic outburst that was meted out only in small, intermittent doses of isolated cacophony.

And so cue the angst. Re-enter the tension. The Huskies will head off for the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas with still a shadow of doubt hanging over their NCAA chances.

“We’ll learn from it and get better from it,’’ said Hopkins.

But having suddenly lost two of their last four conference games, bookended around a one-point victory and an overtime win, suddenly the Huskies look more vulnerable than they have at any other point throughout their Pac-12 title romp. A first-round stumble in Vegas would cause a lot more consternation on selection Sunday than they would have hoped.

But there it was. The Huskies spent the first half out of sorts, out-hustled and outplayed by Oregon. Their shooting was the stuff of nightmares. Balls rolled around the rim and out. Turnovers flowed at an alarming rate. Their deficit built to 16 points. It temporarily sucked the spirit right out of a stunned crowd that was just aching to cut loose — and seized every opportunity to do so.

“The crowd kept us in the game,’’ Hopkins said.

But whenever Washington got some momentum going and the crowd revved itself up to deafening levels, the Huskies couldn’t sustain it. It seemed like a debacle in the making when they fell behind 24-8 with 5:49 left in the first half.

Instead, to their credit, the Huskies fought back into it, and the game turned into a tough slog of a second half — but an ultimate letdown.

The packed house at Alaska Airlines Arena had come for a party. They had come to envelope the four seniors in adoration, to send Washington on their way to the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas riding a wave of love and momentum. Dejounte Murray was there to fete the seniors he had come into school with, and get the encased jersey that would have been his on this night if he hadn’t turned pro. Chris Petersen was there to offer his own salute. The Dawg Pack was in full-throated, peak wise-ass form.

But the festive atmosphere lasted barely longer than the touching ceremony honoring seniors Noah Dickerson, David Crisp, Matisse Thybulle, Dominic Green and their families. Who knows, maybe the high emotions, misty eyes and overflowing sentiment led to the uneven start. That’s not unprecedented, though no one would agree with that theory.

“I don’t think emotions played that big a part of it,’’ Dickerson said. “We just couldn’t get our shots to go down.”

Thybulle drained a three-pointer to start the game, and it was bedlam at the arena.

But then the Huskies somehow misplaced the basket, missing 18 of their next 22 shots to close out the first half.

At one point, Dickerson missed two free throws and let out a primal scream of frustration.

He was speaking on behalf of most of the 10,000 fans.

“I don’t think we lacked energy,’’ Hopkins said. “We lacked execution and a little bit of focus.”

Thybulle felt the Huskies were settling for three-pointers in the first half and playing passively on offense. Hopkins gave credit to Oregon’s disruptive, pressing defense but added, “Shots we’ve been making all year, we didn’t make tonight.”

The lighthearted mood suddenly changed to strain. The Huskies were down by three points on three occasions in the second half, but as Thybulle said, “Whenever we were right on the cusp of getting back in it, we’d turn it over or miss a shot. We couldn’t seal the comeback.”

It was that kind of night.

It wasn’t supposed to be.