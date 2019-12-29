PULLMAN — Washington opened Pac-12 play in women’s basketball with a 65-56 victory Sunday over host Washington State.

The Huskies (9-3, 1-0 Pac-12) got 17 points from Amber Melgoza, who connected on 9 of 10 free throws. Rita Pleskevich added 12 points for the winners and Missy Peterson had 11, hitting 4 of 5 shots from the field.

Chanelle Molina scored 15 points for the Cougars (7-6, 0-1), going 6 of 10 from the field, including 3 of 4 from three-point range.