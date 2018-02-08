A trade to the Lakers threw the Huskies' plans of honoring Isaiah Thomas into a bind. But the two parties decided on a quick fix.

We’ll have to wait two more days before Isaiah Thomas’ No. 2 is raised into the rafters of Alaska Airlines Arena.

His trade Thursday to the Los Angeles Lakers threw the Huskies’ original plans into a bind. They had announced the ceremony would take place Thursday, Feb. 15 against Utah. But the Lakers play the Timberwolves in Minnesota that night.

Thomas wanted to be a part of the ceremonies, so his camp pushed to postpone. A quick comparison of the Lakers and Huskies’ remaining schedules left one possible date: two nights later, Feb. 17 against Colorado.

The Husky ticket office says it will offer full refunds for any single-game tickets purchased for the Feb. 15 game. Just submit a request at this link by 5 p.m. Friday.

“Isaiah’s heart, competitiveness, grit, determination and perseverance through challenges define what it means to be a Husky,” athletic director Jen Cohen said in a statement released when the original announcement was made. “He has faced obstacles at every stage of his journey, and it is my hope that his jersey in the rafters will serve as an inspiration to many more young men and women throughout the state, to know that anything is possible.”

Thomas’ No. 2 jersey will be the fifth to hang — the third of a men’s basketball player, joining Bob Houbregs and Brandon Roy before him.