CORVALLIS, Ore. — What happens when the Washington men’s basketball team isn’t ripping away steals, swiping passes and forcing a slew of turnovers?

That was the pertinent question for the Huskies, who were also left to wonder how they would fare without coach Mike Hopkins after he entered COVID-19 protocols and missed his first UW game since taking over in 2017.

Washington, which entered Thursday night’s game at Oregon State ranked ninth nationally among Division I teams, had difficulty generating the defensive mayhem that’s led to a series of miscues and mishaps from opposing teams in recent weeks.

As a result, the Huskies sparred with the Beavers for 30 minutes before pulling away midway through the second half and claiming an 82-72 victory at Gill Coliseum.

Washington forced just 12 turnovers – nine fewer than its average – but the Huskies can always rely on a big offensive night from Pac-12 scoring leader Terrell Brown Jr., who finished with 27 points on 11-for-18 shooting, six rebounds and five assists.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. tallied 16 points, PJ Fuller 11 and Jamal Bey 10 for UW, which won its third straight game and improved to 9-7 and 4-2 in the Pac-12.

Technically, Hopkins gets the win, but this game will be remembered as the first time assistant coach Will Conroy served as an acting head coach.

The former Husky point guard walked off the court clutching a white towel with his arm draped around Daejon Davis and fist-bumping several UW fans in the crowd.

Neither team led by more than five points in a back-and-forth first half that included 14 lead changes and the score was tied four times.

Washington led 29-28 when Oregon State went on a 6-0 run to go up 34-29 with 1:24 left in the first.

Brown and Matthews each canned two free throws before Glenn Taylor Jr. capped the first-half scoring with a putback layup to give Oregon State a 38-36 lead at the break.

Trailing 43-42 early in the second half, Washington took the lead for good with a 6-0 run that included Brown’s layup, Langston Wilson’s alley-oop dunk and a Davis layup to go ahead 48-43.

Minutes later, Davis stripped Maurice Calloo at the top of the key and finished at the other end for a breakaway dunk before Bey buried a corner three to lift UW to a 60-50 lead.

Washington pushed its advantage to 11 before Oregon State made one last push and cut its deficit to 73-68 with 1:49 left.

Fuller answered with a corner three and Brown sank a pair of free throws, which allowed UW to pull away.

Dashawn Davis scored a team-high 17 points for Oregon State (3-14, 1-6), which lost its fourth straight game.

Washington concludes its road trip Sunday at Oregon.



