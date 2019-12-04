Gonzaga Week officially began at 9:15 Wednesday night.

Once No. 22 Washington knocked off Eastern Washington 90-80 to finish a stretch of five blowout home victories, the Huskies turned their attention to the showdown Sunday against the ninth-ranked Bulldogs.

During two weeks of tune-ups, UW seemingly regained its footing and jumped-started a dormant offense following its only setback – a 75-62 defeat against Tennessee in Toronto on Nov. 16.

The Huskies averaged just 61.7 points in the first three games and has since scored 79.6 points in the five games since then.

Against Eastern, UW (7-1) had six players score in double figures for the first time this season.

Sophomore guard Quade Green finished with a season-high 20 points and eight assists while freshman forward Jaden McDaniels poured in 17 points before fouling out with 7:34 left and Nahziah Carter tallied 13 points, Isaiah Stewart 12 and Jamal Bey 11. Senior forward Sam Timmins also had 11 points, including his first three-pointer in three years that sent a jolt in the crowd of 7,419 at Alaska Airlines Arena.

For the second consecutive game, UW coach Mike Hopkins tinkered with the lineup and benched Green for the first 4½ minutes.

Advertising

Subsequently, the Huskies trailed 10-1 and needed a 10-0 run to take its first lead with 14:32 left in the first half. Stewart flushed a dunk to cap a 20-3 spurt and give UW a commanding 21-13 lead at the 11:12 mark.

The Huskies looked as if they would put this game away early, but the Eagles responded with a 9-2 run to reclaim the lead and go ahead 24-23.

And momentum swung once again toward Washington, which closed out the half with 14-2 run that included some highlight dunks.

The Huskies led 47-35 at the break and were never seriously challenged in the second half.

Eastern didn’t get any closer than nine points and trailed by as many as 20 in the final minutes. Kim Aiken Jr. led the Eagles (4-3) with 26 points while Tyler Kidd and Jacob Davison each had 12.

Washington is outscoring opponents by 17 points during its five game-winning streak.

Note:

— The Pac-12, which is adding two games to the men’s basketball conference schedule next season, announced the dates and opponents for the extra games. On Dec. 3, Washington plays at Utah and will be home against Oregon on Dec. 6 in their only regular-season meetings. The Huskies play home and away games against the other nine teams in the conference.