The Huskies held their own under the glass, overcame a nine-point deficit in the second half and survived a three-pointer that would have sent the game to overtime, and defeated the Toreros 66-63, improving to 3-1.

This was a Husky basketball team that badly needed to rebound Monday night against San Diego at Alaska Airline Arena.

That’s because the Huskies needed to bounce back from an 88-66 defeat at Auburn last Friday that didn’t even seem that close, the biggest issue being that the Tigers outrebounded them 41-24, including a 19-3 edge on offensive rebounds.

Mission accomplished. Barely.

The Huskies held their own under the glass, overcame a nine-point deficit in the second half and survived a three-pointer that would have sent the game to overtime, and defeated the Toreros 66-63, improving to 3-1.

Jaylen Nowell hit two key free throws for the Huskies with 25.4 seconds left for the final margin, and then the Huskies held off the Toreros final three-point attempt, a baseline three-pointer from Tyler Williams that bounced off the rim.

The game plan on San Diego’s final possession was no threes, said Nowell, who had a game-high 18 points, three assists and a key blocked shot late in the game. The Toreros got a three-pointer off, but it was contested, and UW survived.

“This was a hard team to play,” said UW coach Mike Hopkins. “You look at your team, and they are a little drained, and you are trying to get that energy to come out of them against a high-quality team. I think the staff and the players are very relieved to come up with a victory in the state we were in.”

This game did not figure to be a gimme for Washington. San Diego has four starters back from the team that finished 20-14 last year, won its first two games this season rather easily and was picked fourth in the 10-team West Coast Conference that Gonzaga has owned for years.

But it’s the type a game a team ranked No. 25 to begin the season is expected to win.

To do that, the Huskies had to again overcome a first-half deficit. San Diego ended the half on a 9-0 run to take a 32-31 lead, capped by Yauhen Massalski’s straight-away three-pointer that banked in at the buzzer.

UW trailed much of the first half, but a 10-0 run spurred by two buckets and an assist by Nahziah Carter gave UW a 25-19 lead with 6:19 left in the half and the lead was 31-23 after Noah Dickerson’s dunk with 2:30 left. It seemed the Huskies would finally have a halftime lead. But no.

The first half was also a problem in each of Washington’s first three games, including the exhibition against Seattle Pacific. The Huskies trailed at the half in each of those games, outscored by an average of 37-27. They were able to recover and defeat SPU and Western Kentucky, but not against a good team like Auburn.

But the second half did not start well for UW, with San Diego scoring the first seven points for a 16-0 run spanning the two halves, and the Toreros pushed the lead to nine at 45-36 with 15:59 remaining.

The Huskies responded with a 12-0 run, capped by a three-pointer by Nowell’s three-pointer with 12:36 remaining to take a 48-45 lead. After a San Diego basket, UW went on a 7-0 run to take a 55-48 lead.

As they did when falling behind in the first half, the Toreros battled back, retaking the lead at 59-57 with 5:23 left, setting up a dramatic ending.

“We go through periods where we move the ball and we look like a well-oiled machine and we go through little droughts, but the one thing we can always hang our hat on is our defense,” Hopkins said. “I think for the most part in the second half when we needed to get stops,we did, when we needed to get a rebound, we did.”

.